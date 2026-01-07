‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Renewed Through 2028 on HBO

“Real Time with Bill Maher” has been renewed through 2028, HBO announced on Wednesday. The network also announced that Maher’s show will return for Season 24 on Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on both HBO and HBO Max.

The long-running talk show is executive produced by Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin and Marc Gurvitz. Chris Kelly serves as a co-executive producer with Matt Wood producing and Paul Casey directing.

“Real Time with Bill Maher” first premiered on the network in 2003. The talk show is HBO’s second-longest-running series. His weekly show includes an opening monologue, one-on-one interviews, roundtable discussions and the show’s signature segment “New Rules.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has since starred in 13 HBO solo specials to date. His most recent comedy special “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” came out last January and earned a Golden Globe nomination.

In addition to his talk show, Maher also hosts the “Club Random” podcast, where he hosts guests for hour-long unscripted conversations. His most recent guests include Tim Allen, Patton Oswalt, John Stamos and Nikki Glaser.

“Real Time with Bill Maher” is known for the host’s sarcastic tone and unapologetic political commentary. Despite numerous Emmy nominations, the variety talk series has never won an Emmy for the show itself.

