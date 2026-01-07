‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Renewed Through 2028 on HBO

Season 24 of the late night show premieres Jan. 23

and
Bill Maher comments on the election and Trump's cabinet
HBO

“Real Time with Bill Maher” has been renewed through 2028, HBO announced on Wednesday. The network also announced that Maher’s show will return for Season 24 on Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on both HBO and HBO Max.

The long-running talk show is executive produced by Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin and Marc Gurvitz. Chris Kelly serves as a co-executive producer with Matt Wood producing and Paul Casey directing.

“Real Time with Bill Maher” first premiered on the network in 2003. The talk show is HBO’s second-longest-running series. His weekly show includes an opening monologue, one-on-one interviews, roundtable discussions and the show’s signature segment “New Rules.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has since starred in 13 HBO solo specials to date. His most recent comedy special “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” came out last January and earned a Golden Globe nomination.

In addition to his talk show, Maher also hosts the “Club Random” podcast, where he hosts guests for hour-long unscripted conversations. His most recent guests include Tim Allen, Patton Oswalt, John Stamos and Nikki Glaser.

“Real Time with Bill Maher” is known for the host’s sarcastic tone and unapologetic political commentary. Despite numerous Emmy nominations, the variety talk series has never won an Emmy for the show itself.

The series will return to HBO Friday, Jan. 23 for Season 24.

Bill Maher (Stefanie Keenan/VF25/WireImage)
Read Next
Bill Maher Pitches 'The Golden Bachelor' Director to Get His Own Season – but 'None of This Age-Appropriate Bulls–t' | Video

Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior TV writer at TheWrap, covering the business and content of streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Comments