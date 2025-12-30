Bill Maher Pitches ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Director to Get His Own Season – but ‘None of This Age-Appropriate Bulls–t’ | Video

“Real Time” host Bill Maher took a moment during a podcast interview with John Stamos on Monday to pitch himself as the next star of “The Golden Bachelor.” The catch? He wants his season to do away with all the “age-appropriate bulls—t.”

During Monday’s episode of Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, the comedian was in the midst of vaguely discussing his own personal dating life when he passingly joked that he has given out “a lot of roses.” Stamos, the episode’s guest, seized on the “Bachelor” reference and informed Maher that his friend Ken Fuchs was in the studio with him and has directed episodes of both “The Bachelor” and “The Golden Bachelor.”

“I have a great idea for ‘The Bacehlor,’” Maher said, asking Stamos to pass the word along.

“He’s listening,” Stamos responded.”

“You know, they do the ‘Golden Bachelor’? I am the correct age,” Maher continued. When Stamos asked in reply if Maher really wants to be on “The Golden Bachelor,” the “Real Time” host revealed, “I want to be the Golden Bachelor… but none of this age-appropriate bulls—t.”

You can watch Stamos and Maher’s full “Club Random” conversation in the video below.

Maher explained he would want his season of “The Golden Bachelor” to feature younger women he would “actually” date. “That’s a funny show,” the “Real Time” comedian said. “That’s a great f—king show.” His request, of course, flies in the face of the basic premise of “The Golden Bachelor,” which has aimed across its first two seasons to pair up a senior-aged man with an similarly aged woman.

Despite that, Maher was not done pitching what his season of “The Golden Bachelor” would look like. “Now, some of these girls will leave crying because I’m going to be real with them. Not mean, just real,” Maher said. “I’m going to f—king straighten out their lives, as I have so many 20-year-old-ish girls in my real life. I’m very good at it.”

“I was never meant to be Sir Lancelot,” Maher concluded. “I’m the king. I’m the old dude.”

“The Golden Bachelor” did become the subject of some controversy earlier this year when its Season 2 star, 66-year-old retired NFL player Mel Owens, revealed on a podcast ahead of his season’s premiere that he told producers he was not interested in women “60 or over.” Owens joked during his appearance on the “In the Trenches” podcast, “I told them to try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs.”

Owens’ comments generated swift outrage and prompted him to later walk them back and admit that he had been “unfair” and “insensitive.” The “Golden Bachelor” Season 2 finale, which premiered on Nov. 12, ultimately saw Owens offer a promise ring to 62-year-old contestant Peg Munson.