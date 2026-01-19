Matt Damon Thinks ‘The Odyssey’ Is the ‘Last Big Movie’ He’ll Ever Make With Film Cameras | Video

Matt Damon has plenty of projects in the works, but according to the actor, Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” might be the “last big movie on film” he ever gets to do.

Damon’s revelation came in the latest episode of Netflix’s “Skip Intro” podcast. As the discussion neared its end, host Krista Smith asked the actor if there was one core memory, old or new, that was a “turning point” in his life. Damon immediately cited filming “The Odyssey.”

“Doing ‘The Odyssey’ this last year, it felt like my one chance in my life to make a David Lean movie, you know?” he said. “That I was making the last big movie on film that I was ever going to get to make.” (Oscar-winner Nolan famously shot the blockbuster epic on film using exclusively Imax film cameras — an industry first.)

Damon said the film had “a profound effect” on him, one that he’s “still kind of unpacking.”

Watch the interview below:

Play video

“If I look objectively at what was required to do that job, I think it came at just the right time in my life,” he said. “I think I would have been miserable 20 years ago, trying to do that job.

“You were uncomfortable every day. But I really enjoyed, like, deeply enjoyed every minute of it,” he continued. “Intellectually, I understood that concept of you’re not in control of what happens, but you are in control of how you feel about it — it’s easier said than done. But to really feel gratitude — and I think because it was tied into not only the joy of being able to have a role that great with a director that great with a group of people that great and a story that great, but in that sense of nostalgia I had for how I started, how I came into the business, the feeling I had when iIwas shooting ‘School Ties’ and Freddie Francis was the cinematographer and I, you know, and I was like, ‘This is really happening.’”

Damon will star in the film as Greek hero Odysseus, working alongside actors including past Nolan collaborators Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, Bill Irwin and Himesh Patel.

The film will also feature Nolan newcomers Zendaya, Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, John Leguizamo, Corey Hawkins and Will Yun Lee.

The film will be Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s Ancient Greek poem, and was filmed with “brand new Imax film technology.”

“The Odyssey” is set to hit theaters on July 17.