‘The Odyssey’ Trailer Reveals Matt Damon’s Epic Journey in Christopher Nolan’s Sweeping Adaptation

Universal Pictures dropped a full trailer for “The Odyssey” on Monday, giving fans another look at Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Summer epic.

The new teaser mostly features shots of soldiers seemingly returning from the Trojan War via horse, foot and boat. Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland are all featured.

A film by Christopher Nolan shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. Watch The Odyssey trailer and experience the film in theaters 7 17 26. pic.twitter.com/Lqap9dFI09 — The Odyssey Movie (@odysseymovie) December 22, 2025

“After years of war, no one could stand between my men and home,” Damon’s voiceover begins. “Not even me.”

Additionally, Imax and Universal are presenting a six-minute prologue ahead of “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” after pairing the first teaser with “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

Based on Homer’s “Odyssey,” the movie was produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan’s Syncopy, with cinematography from Hoyte van Hoytema.

“The Odyssey” also stars Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Mia Goth and Corey Hawkins. It hits theaters on July 17.