‘The Odyssey’ Gets a 6-Minute Prologue Trailer Ahead of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

When millions of moviegoers fill Imax auditoriums to see James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” they will be treated to an extended sneak peek at one of 2026’s biggest films: Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey”

Along with a plethora of trailers for next year’s biggest films, Imax and Universal will present a six-minute prologue from the Oscar-winning director’s adaptation of Homer’s legendary Greek epic, which will star Matt Damon as the hero who goes on a years-long journey home after fighting in the Trojan War.

The prologue will also show on Imax screens this weekend ahead of Warner Bros.’ re-releases of its critically acclaimed “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another.” A standard trailer of “The Odyssey” will also screen ahead of “Avatar 3” in all non-Imax screenings.

Imax has had a longtime partnership with Nolan, having previously screened an extended sneak peek of his 2023 Best Picture winner “Oppenheimer” ahead of “Avatar: The Way of Water.” “The Odyssey” will have the distinction of being the first film ever shot entirely with Imax film cameras thanks to advances that have made the cameras lighter and relatively easier to use.

The first teaser for “The Odyssey” screened this past summer ahead of “Jurassic World: Rebirth” and “Superman,” and came with tickets for opening weekend screenings of the film at nine theaters with Imax 70mm capability selling out in minutes.

It’s a demonstration of the unique drawing power that Nolan has to bring a global audience to see films they mostly would not have interest in. “Oppenheimer,” a three-hour R-rated biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer’s invention of the atomic bomb, became the highest grossing biopic of all time with $975.8 million worldwide and the highest grossing Best Picture Oscar winner of the past 20 years.

“The Odyssey” also stars Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal. It hits theaters on July 17.