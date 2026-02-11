Matthew Lillard Roasts His ‘Scream’ Performance, Says He Was ‘Doing Too Much’ | Video

While Matthew Lillard’s performance in “Scream” may be revered by horror fans, the actor had some blunt criticism for his younger self, suggesting he did “too much” in the Wes Craven classic.

The horror legend discussed his work as one of the first “Scream” villains, Stu Macher, during Tuesday’s episode of the “On Film…With Kevin McCarthy” podcast and recalled how some of his most iconic lines were actually improvised.

Still, Lillard said he saw flaws in his performance, noting he felt that he overacted in several scenes.

“I do think you see a young actor trying hard in every scene,” he said. “You know, doing too much. He’s chewing the scenery.”

This sentiment shocked podcast host Kevin McCarthy, who asked if Lillard really saw himself “that way” and praised the actor as “brilliant” in the beloved horror movie.

“I think what is brilliant is that [Craven] has crafted a perfect Jenga tower of performances,” Lillard responded. “Jamie Kennedy’s perfect. Neve Campbell’s perfect. W. Earl Brown’s perfect. Courteney Cox, Skeet Ulrich, all of them … have these moments. He got the right cast and the right script and the right, sort of, performances to build something in the moment that caught the zeitgeist.”

When asked about his character’s “drooling of blood” in the film’s conclusion, Lillard doubled down on his stance, adding, “That’s Matt Lillard chewing scenery … That’s all Matt Lillard just being an idiot boy. That’s that thing like, doing too much.” Watch his remarks below.

Lillard will get a second stab at Stu Macher, as the actor is set to reprise his role in “Scream 7.” A logline for the newest addition to the “Scream” franchise reads: “When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the town where Sidney Prescott has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter becomes the next target.”

The film also stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Joel McHale.

“Scream 7” arrives in theaters on February 27.