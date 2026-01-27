‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 Trailer Brings the Return of Jessica Jones, a Glimpse at Matthew Lillard and More

The first trailer for “Daredevil: Born Again” season 2 hit on Tuesday morning, and it brought the return of a fan-favorite Defender: Jessica Jones.

The new footage starts on a sweet note, even making it seem as though everyone is happy and thriving. Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) and Matt (Charlie Cox) are sharing a sweet moment dancing, Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) is getting a milkshake, and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is living his very best mayoral life.

You can watch the trailer below:

Play video

Of course, we know that’s not the case — at least, for everyone except Fisk — given where things left off in the season one finale. And sure enough, after about 20 seconds, the trailer takes a turn.

From there, we see that Fisk’s New York is still very much a police state, and his office is still very much corrupt. In the season one finale, Matt and Karen knew they needed to bring together a team to stop Fisk, and this trailer brings the arrival of at least one team member: Jessica Jones.

Krysten Ritter will reprise her role from her own series, and she has no sympathy for whatever Matt is going through if it means she has to carry him.

Elsewhere in the footage, fans get a first look at Matthew Lillard’s new mystery character Mr. Charles, and even a glimpse at Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), though presumably, the latter is only in the season via flashbacks, considering how season one went for him.

Per the official synopsis, “In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.”

The trailer also came with a release date for the next season, at long last. “Daredevil: Born Again” season 2 will release on March 24.