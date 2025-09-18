‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal Months Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

“Daredevil: Born Again” will return once more. Months ahead of its Season 2 premiere, the series has scored a Season 3 renewal, TheWrap has learned.

The third season of the show will begin shooting in 2026, according to Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum. The renewal makes “Born Again” the first live-action Marvel series from Disney+ to extend past two seasons.

The first season of the show saw Charlie Cox return to the MCU as Matt Murdock, alongside his best friends Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy (Elden Henson). But, when Foggy is killed by Bullseye at the behest of Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer), Matt has a crisis of faith and stops being a vigilante. Meanwhile, Karen moves across country.

Eventually, the two do reunite, and the season ends with them preparing to take on Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). He’s declared martial law in New York, outright banning vigilantism and things are… scary, at best.

Season 2 of “Daredevil: Born Again” hits Disney+ in March of next year, and with it comes another familiar face. Krysten Ritter will make her MCU debut reprising the role of Jessica Jones. It’s unclear how big a role she’ll play, but after Daredevil ominously revealed that he’s going to need an army to take down Kingpin, the assumption is she’ll factor in there.

It’s impossible to say at this point what the plot of Season 3 will be, of course, but the renewal marks a milestone among the Disney+ Marvel series, as previously only “Loki” had scored a Season 2 renewal amongst the live-action offerings. Back in 2023, Winderbaum noted that Marvel was revamping its TV structure, adding in 2024 that “we are thinking about television really more like traditional television.”

He has since given hope that series like fan-favorite “Agatha All Along” and “Hawkeye” could eventually score second seasons, but no official decisions about those have been revealed as of this writing.

IGN first reported the news of “Daredevil: Born Again” earning a third season.