Krysten Ritter to Return as Jessica Jones in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2

It’s official, Jessica Jones is coming to the MCU. After actress Krysten Ritter admitted she is “cautiously optimistic” about returning to the character during a recent interview, the news was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon at Disney’s Upfront presentation.

Jones will appear in Season 2 of “Daredevil: Born Again,” alongside her fellow Netflix alum Charlie Cox, marking her first appearance in the MCU. Ritter played the character for three seasons on her own show over on Netflix, plus one season of “The Defenders,” earning both critical and fan acclaim.

It’s unclear how many episodes Ritter will appear in, but Cox did announce her as a member of the cast.

“It is so great to be back! Returning to Jessica after three seasons and ‘The Defenders,’ and now joining the MCU!” Ritter said at the presentation. “I am so excited to bring back this iconic character. And without giving too much away, there’s much in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season.”

Ritter first prompted speculation of her return with an Instagram post in April, in which she posted a photo of Cox reading her new book “Retreat.” The two actors hanging out naturally had fans hoping pretty hard, especially considering the Season 1 finale of “Born Again.”

Many originally expected Jessica Jones to show up there, as Daredevil ominously revealed that he’s going to need an army to take down Mayor Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). Now, it seems Jessica Jones may just be part of that attack plan after all.

“Daredevil: Born Again” is now streaming on Disney+.