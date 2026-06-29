Megyn Kelly Celebrates ‘Supergirl’ Box Office Bomb: ‘Over the Forced-Upon-Us Girlboss Era’

Megyn Kelly is celebrating the “Supergirl” box office bomb.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host became the latest conservative media figure to be excited by the new DC film’s box office struggles. She thought the new loss for “Supergirl” meant a heralding of the end of girlboss messaging being “forced upon us.” Kelly said a lot of the issues came with how star Milly Alcock looked and came across in press.

“‘Supergirl’ has opened at the movie theater well below expectations, because its star, Millie Alcock, is as loathsome as the girl [Rachel Zegler] who played in ‘Snow White,’ and seems to appreciate women in exactly the same way as that other gal did, and is receiving similar backlash,” Kelly said. “That, plus we’re over the forced-upon-us girlboss era. It’s not authentic, it’s not organic, we’re no longer buying it.

“It’s not that women can’t be empowered and fierce and all the great things, it’s just not forcing it on us in the form of like ‘Supergirl,’ this woman looks like she’s 5 foot — it’s a lot, online, they say she’s 5’5″. If she’s 5’1, it’s a miracle. She’s very weirdly small, and they want us to believe she’s this fierce super – no.”

Watch the takedown below:

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Kelly continued: “So, now that people who like superhero movies are misogynists if they reject the weird short girl with the very strange look as their latest girlboss, and not something like this … So [you] can’t center around a love relationship because that would be offensive and obviously disempowering. If you are in a love relationship with a man as a woman, it’s disempowering to your superhero narrative. F that. Virtually every woman on earth who’s straight would love to connect with a man, form a love relationship, and be buoyed up by it, not diminished, which is a Hollywood weird woke message.”

Before the film’s release, Fox News’ Jesse Watters also decided to be very critical of the movie and star Alcock’s comments that Supergirl might be bisexual.

“No man will ever see this movie,” Watters said. “And most women won’t see it. The ones that do, there’s just not enough of them to make money from the movie, if you know what I mean.”

He added: “But the whole bisexual thing … Guys don’t get into that. Maybe that’s cool when you’re 18, but when a girl’s bisexual, we don’t trust her. We don’t trust her. And the ones I’ve met are super weird. So to say you’re bisexual, it’s not a turn on. It’s not a turn on.”

As TheWrap previously reported, the superhero film opened to an underwhelming $37.1 million at the weekend box office and is projected to lose $85 million.