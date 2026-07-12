‘Moana’ Remake Wipes Out With $95 Million Global Opening Weekend

Disney’s remake of “Moana” has wiped out at the box office, earning an opening weekend total of just $43 million domestic and $95 million worldwide as it will now have to find a way to leg out just to reach break-even territory.

For comparison, that result is just barely higher than the $42.7 million domestic/$87.3 million global opening of Disney’s “Snow White” which bombed in spring 2025 with a global total of just $205.6 million

Whether it is because of strong competition for family audiences from Universal/Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters” or Disney’s own Pixar hit” Toy Story 5, global interest in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, or “Moana” oversaturation from the 2024 animated sequel, the prospect of seeing Dwayne Johnson play Maui again in live-action form is one that many are passing up on.

The one positive sign that Disney is holding onto is that those who did see “Moana” are giving it positive reception with an A- on CinemaScore and a 90% Rotten Tomatoes audience score. The film also has a 4.5/5 score in Comscore polls. The hope is that with no further family friendly offerings coming until “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” at the end of the month, there will be room to leg out even with the World Cup final next Sunday.

But with a combined production and marketing spend of at least $300 million, any legs “Moana” can muster will likely go more towards pushing it towards break-even territory theatrically. The profitability of this popular animated IP will continue to come primarily from theme park, merch and other ancillary revenues derived from the animated “Moana” films, as well as “Moana 3,” which Johnson told reporters is in development.

As noted above, solid holds for “Minions & Monsters” and “Toy Story 5” likely contributed to the low opening for “Moana.” “Minions 3” has earned a second weekend total of $20.5 million, bringing its total to $108.2 million domestic and $280 million worldwide. With a reported budget of $85 million, it will be another hit for Universal and Illumination even though it won’t hit the heights of past “Minions” and “Despicable Me” films.

“Toy Story 5” is just behind with $18.5 million in its fourth weekend for a running total of $403.8 million domestic and $879 million worldwide, now standing as the sixth highest grossing film in Pixar history before inflation adjustment. This film is the primary reason why, despite the struggles of “Moana,” Disney has contributed a third of the $2.42 billion grossed at the domestic box office this summer with $846 million and counting, the other major contributor being the $220 million of “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

In fourth is Warner Bros./New Line’s “Evil Dead Burn” with a $13.7 million opening weekend from 3,004 theaters. While roughly half of the $24.5 million that “Evil Dead Rise” earned in 2023, this $20 million ultra-gory franchise horror film should post a modest theatrical profit. Longtime fans of the 45-year-old “Evil Dead” series were generally pleased with the vicious film, giving it a B on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 72% critics and 82% audience.

Angel’s “Young Washington” completes the top 5 with a $6.5 million second weekend, bringing the indie film’s 10-day total to $33.1 million. Just behind it is A24’s “The Invite,” the acclaimed Sundance comedy from Olivia Wilde that expanded nationwide to 1,610 locations and has grossed $5.7 million this weekend, bringing its total to $7.3 million.

More to come…