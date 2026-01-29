Nancy Seltzer, Legendary Publicist Behind A-Listers, the Oscars and Blockbuster Films, Dies at 79

Nancy Seltzer, the legendary publicist who worked with A-listers, the Oscars red carpet and award-winning and blockbuster films alike died Wednesday in Los Angeles. She was 79 years old.

The tireless Hollywood fixture worked with actors like Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman over her many years in the business and movies like “Amadeus” and “Silence of the Lambs,” steering those projects from inception to their victorious Academy Awards campaigns.

Nancy Seltzer & Associates, Inc. shared the news Thursday.

“For decades, Ms. Seltzer operated at the intersection of fame, media and power, representing high-profile figures across film, music, theater and the literary world,” the statement from her namesake company, which expanded to offices on both West and Easts Coasts, read. “She was known for her directness, clarity, and strategic savvy, believing firmly in working with the media without ever being controlled by it. Protecting her clients’ interests was always paramount.”

The longtime personal publicist to Garth Brooks, Danielle Steel, Joyce DiDonato, Placido Domingo and Sir Sean Connery, Seltzer began her career in New York City, where she was born, before moving full-time to Los Angeles. Other A-list talent she represented over her decades-spanning career include Bette Davis, Julia Roberts, Johnny Depp, Ian McKellen, Ian McShane, Stana Katic, Annette Bening, Kathy Bates, Tom Wilkinson and Whitney Houston.

“Ms. Seltzer was particularly known for her extraordinary trust,” the statement continued. “She created long lasting friendships with people from all over the world to whom she was also wonderful, kind, caring and fiercely loyal.”

Beyond her personal publicity work, Seltzer served for many years as the head PR behind the Oscars red carpet and held deep roots in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Also among the timeless, often award-winning films she worked on are “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “All That Jazz,” “RoboCop,” “Aliens,” “When Harry Met Sally…” “Misery,” “A Few Good Men,” “Philadelphia,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” the first two “Scream” features, “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Good Will Hunting.”

Nancy Seltzer & Associates, Inc. requests those who would like to make a donation in her honor consider the Tower Cancer Research Foundation.