Ben Affleck and Matt Damon ‘Rip’ Streaming Crown Away From ‘Landman’ | Chart

There are two new sheriffs in town on the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report, and unfortunately, they appear to be involved in some sketchy business. “The Rip,” a Netflix thriller starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as two cops enticed by the cash they find on a drug bust, tops the chart this week.

While the film isn’t particularly well-loved by audiences, the star power of the two Beantown buddies managed to attract a big enough audience to help “The Rip” actually swap places with last week’s chart-topper, “Landman.” The Paramount+ western was riding high following its Season 2 finale, and this week it proves its popularity by receiving all of the “catch-up” viewership.

There’s a notable newcomer in third place this week in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” another spinoff from the world-conquering “Game of Thrones” series. HBO Max’s first GoT spinoff, “House of the Dragon,” dominated the chart back in summer 2024, even topping the list weeks after airing its final episode. Could future success be in store for “Knight?”

We’re back to Netflix in fourth as “His & Hers” drops one spot. The murder mystery series has had a strong showing thus far, with three straight weeks in the top four.

Up next are two shows that have been mid-chart mainstays as they enjoy their second seasons. Up first is “The Pitt,” in fifth, as the HBO Max ER drama continues to enjoy growing buzz following a big awards season. That’s followed by “Fallout” on Prime Video. The video game adaptation continues to benefit from a built-in fan base of the super-popular post-apocalyptic series.

Netflix scores back-to-back true crime docs this week, with “Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart” debuting in seventh place, and “Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story,” holding steady in eighth.

Ninth place brings us a third HBO Max entry on this week’s chart with “Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!” The two-part documentary tells the story of Brooks, who is perhaps best known for his work on the films “The Producers,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Blazing Saddles” and “Spaceballs.”

Last but not least is “No Time To Die” on Netflix. Daniel Craig’s final turn in the role of James Bond came out in 2021 and arrived on Netflix as part of a whole cache of films from the 007 series.

Over on linear, the NFL playoffs are once again the big story. While the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report doesn’t track live sports events, any unusual activity at the top of the chart is usually the result of viewers sticking around after a game ends.

Having Sunday’s NFC Championship game as a lead-in certainly helped propel “Memory of a Killer” to the top of this week’s chart. We’ll track the Fox crime drama’s progress to see if the coveted debut slot leads to regular viewership … although it’s worth noting that last week’s recipient of the NFL boost, “The Fall and Rise of Reggine Dinkins,” is absent from this week’s chart.

The rest of the chart is full of familiar friends. “Chicago Med” is in second this week, while its counterpart “Chicago Fire” is fifth. The ABC police procedural “Will Trent” is seventh this week, while guest host Timothée Chalamet helps “Saturday Night Live” land in eighth.

“Wheel of Fortune” claims four spots on this week’s chart, reaching as high as third place. Finally, rounding us out in 10th is “Jeopardy!”

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.