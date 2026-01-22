‘Landman’ Holds Off Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s New Netflix Movie on Streaming Top 10 | Chart

It’s time to tip your 10-gallon hat to the little guy. The Samba TV weekly Wrap Report is often billed as a battle between Netflix, the largest streamer by subscriber count, and HBO Max, the offshoot of a premium cable network that still carries an air of prestige.

Those giants have been quelled for most of the past two months by “Landman,” a massive hit that has finally helped Paramount+ reach the rarified territory at the top of the chart. We’ve seen Paramount+ hits like “1923” and “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” put up strong showings, but they were usually thwarted by a hit from another streamer.

To be clear, even “Landman” was indeed knocked out of the top spot during its second-season run, thanks to the final season of “Stranger Things” on Netflix. But where viewers quickly binged “Stranger Things” hard, “Landman” kept going at a slow simmer, capping its season with two straight weeks in the top spot.

While we give our accolades to “Landman,” this week’s chart is certainly not devoid of programming from Netflix and HBO Max. In second place this week is “The Rip,” a Netflix film starring everyone’s favorite Boston buddies Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. In this thriller, the two friends play police officers tempted by a massive amount of money found in the walls during a drug bust.

We stay with Netflix in third place, where we find “His & Hers.” The murder mystery mini-series is down one spot from last week. That’s followed by the romcom “People We Meet on Vacation,” also on Netflix, which moves up two spots.

“The Pitt” is our first HBO Max sighting and makes for an interesting story. The show’s second season is in full swing, and that comes in fifth this week. Meanwhile, the show’s first season, from 2025, comes in ninth, buoyed by a recent Golden Globe win for best drama. The show is clearly building up steam and could only grow bigger as “Industry” and “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” join it on HBO Max.

“Fallout” slid down one spot to sixth this week. Still, the Prime Video adaptation of the popular post-apocalyptic video game has been a chart mainstay throughout this second season.

In seventh is “11.22.63,” a riser this week as viewers check out the Stephen King adaptation on Netflix. Sticking with Netflix, the true-crime flavor of the week is “Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story,” which lands in eighth.

Finally, in tenth, we have a rare Peacock original in “Traitors.” The murder-mystery game show, hosted by actor Alan Cumming, is now in its fourth season.

As we turn the dial to linear, we start with a question. Can you guess which network aired a primetime NFL playoff game on Sunday?

The answer is NBC, which places two Sunday night programs at the top of the chart this week, no doubt aided by a football lead-in. Up first is “The Fall and Rise of Reggine Dinkins,” a sports-themed sitcom packed with familiar faces, including Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe. Up next is “St. Denis Medical,” a sitcom set in a hospital that usually airs on NBC on Monday nights. Even with a rerun, the Sunday night post-football time slot was powerful enough to catapult it into second.

Two more NBC programs get in on the action this week, although they remain locked in their usual time slots. “Chicago Med” is third this week, while its sister show “Chicago Fire” is seventh.

In between the two “Chicago” dramas is a trio of “Wheel of Fortune” episodes. In eighth is “Will Trent,” the ABC police procedural. That’s followed by “Jeopardy!” in ninth and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” in tenth.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.