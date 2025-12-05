‘Landman’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at Paramount+ Amid Strong Ratings

“Landman” has earned an early Season 3 renewal from Paramount+ amid impressive ratings for the Taylor Sheridan-created series.

Just weeks after “Landman” premiered its second season on Nov. 16, Paramount+ has extended their commitment to the series with the greenlight for a third season. The renewal doesn’t come as a huge surprise, given the massive viewership brought to the streamer by Sheridan’s slew of shows, but certainly shows confidence in this iteration.

The “Landman” Season 2 premiere quickly made a ratings splash as it scored over 9.2 million streaming views in its first two days on the platform, soaring 262% from the first season premiere and cementing its place as the most-watched premiere for any original series for Paramount+.

The series also performed well in the broader streaming landscape, with “Landman” set to be among the top three most-watched streaming original programs on Nielsen’s chart for the week of Nov. 17, and in the top two most-watched streaming original series for the week of Nov. 24, according to Nielsen preliminary data.

The renewal comes as Sheridan gears up to leave Paramount for NBCUniversal, but since Sheridan’s contract with Paramount TV extends through 2028, he still has a couple more years of making TV for Paramount, which will now include “Landman” Season 3. The film side will kick in sooner as Sheridan’s film deal with Paramount ends in March 2026, upon which he’ll begin making movies at NBCUniversal.

Co-created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace, “Landman” Season 2 follows Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris as he reaches his breaking point. “Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Demi Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break,” the official logline reads.

Beyond Thornton and Moore, “Landman” also stars Andy Garcia, Ali Larter and Sam Elliott, with additional cast including Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

Sheridan and Wallace executive produce the series alongside Thornton, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch executive produce for Imperative Entertainment, while J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt EP for Texas Monthly Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer.

“Landman” is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.

New episodes of “Landman” Season 2 drop Sundays on Paramount+.