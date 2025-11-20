‘Landman’ Season 2 Becomes Paramount+’s Most-Watched Original Premiere With Over 9.2 Million Views

The “Landman” Season 2 premiere reached over 9.2 million views globally in its first two days, according to internal data from Paramount+.

The figure marks a 262% increase from the Season 1 premiere, making it the streamer’s most-watched original series premiere.

Additionally, Paramount+ saw a 320% increase in views for Season 1 following the debut of Season 2 on Sunday. On social media, the “Landman” Season 2 premiere generated 255,600 interactions, a 489% increase over the Season 1 premiere.

“Landman” stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter and Sam Elliott. Additional cast includes Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

“As oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes,” the logline states. “Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.”

The series is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, who executive produce alongside Thornton, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay.

Other executive producers include Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch and Texas Monthly’s J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer, while Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions serve as producers.

New episodes stream every Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.