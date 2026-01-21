‘Landman’ Season 2 Scores Paramount+’s Biggest Finale Ever With 14.8 Million Views in 2 Days

“Landman” closed out its record-breaking season with another ratings milestone as the Season 2 finale drew the biggest audience Paramount+ has seen for an original series finale.

As the “Landman” Season 2 finale debuted on Sunday, Jan. 18, the episode drew 14.8 million global views in the first two days on the service, according to internal data from Paramount Global. With the growing audience “Landman” has brought in throughout its Season 2 rollout, viewership for the Season 2 closer was up 70% from the “Landman” Season 1 finale.

“Landman” Season 2, Episodes 1-9 averaged 14.9 million global views in their first seven days — a 58% increase over Season 1 — boosting “Landman” to rank as Paramount+’s biggest show.

Viewership for the Season 2 finale also saw a 61% uptick from the Season 2 debut, which reached 9.2 million views globally in its first two days. That viewership alone marked a 262% increase from the Season 1 premiere and was significant enough to become the streamer’s most-watched original series premiere.

An uptick in social media conversations surrounding “Landman” was also seen this season, with Season 2 racking up 11.5 million engagements across the rollout, up 46% from the 7.9 million engagements tallied up for Season 1, per figures from Domo. Additionally, “Landman” totaled 232,000 social mentions throughout the Season 2 rollout, tripling the social mentions from Season 1, per Talkwalker.

For the Season 2 finale specifically, “Landman” saw its strongest week for social mentions as the show earned 64,000 total mentions, six times the amount of social mentions during the Season 1 finale week. “Landman” also saw its strongest day when it came to new follower growth, with social accounts for the series receiving 85,600 total new followers across platforms on the day following the Season 2 finale.

Amid the ratings success, “Landman” was renewed for a third season by Paramount+ in early December.