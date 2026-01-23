‘The Pitt’ Cast Pays It Forward With UCLA Hospital Visit

“The Pitt” may be back in Pittsburgh for Season 2 of the hit HBO Max medical drama, but its positive effects on real-world healthcare can be felt nationwide — including in Los Angeles.

Stars Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones and Gerran Howell stopped by the UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center hospital on Wednesday to honor the local doctors, nurses and healthcare workers. Staffers were treated to multiple wellness experiences and pampering, in addition to an early sneak peek of this week’s episode and a surprise fireside chat with the cast.

“A lot of people know I had cancer about a year before I did the show,” LaNasa shared. “The compassion of the nurses, particularly one nurse, just the way she was in the emergency department on my worst day, the day that I kind of crumbled … She was like, ‘The first six months after cancer are really bumpy and it’s not going to stay like this.’ It kind of completely changed me, and I never saw her again. It just made me really feel the impact that you guys have. Just, like, one little kindness really matters.”

“The rest of the world is catching up, and that’s the whole point of this show — it’s not for you guys to learn what you do,” Briones added. “I think a lot of actors feel very protective of the people they play.”

“At the end of the day, we’re just all actors and we’re here to tell a story about you all. And the fact that we get to stop by and feel the support and feel like we have done you guys any sort of service really means a lot,” Ball further echoed. “When somebody comes up and says that they’ve watched this show and that they appreciate it, it really means a lot because we’re really doing it with you in mind. So thank you so much for your support.”

“The Pitt” Season 2 airs Thursdays on HBO Max.