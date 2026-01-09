Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Got Netflix to Give ‘The Rip’ Crew Performance Bonuses

The streamer’s unprecedented Artists Equity deal provides eligible bonuses to everyone involved in production

"The Rip" (Credit: Netflix)
"The Rip" (Netflix)

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon brokered a deal with Netflix to adopt their Artists Equity performance-based bonus structure for the 1,200 crew members working on their film “The Rip,” breaking precedent from the streamer’s standard compensation model.

The deal, made via the duo’s production banner Artists Equity, will provide eligible bonuses to everyone involved in the production if the film meets performance expectations. The streamer typically tends to pay cast and crew upfront.

“We wanted to institute fairness and address some of the real issues that are present and urgent for our business,” Affleck told The New York Times in an interview published Friday. “This deal is fundamental, philosophically, to the ideas we had in starting this company.”

“The Rip” will be evaluated over its first 90 days on the streamer and measured against other titles on the platform. “Everybody who’s in this movie, from top to bottom, or worked on the crew, will be bonused according to metrics which we’ve already defined and they’ve shared with us,” Affleck added.

"The Rip" (Credit: Netflix)
Read Next
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Crime Thriller ‘The Rip’ Gets Pulse-Pounding First Trailer

The official synopsis for “The Rip” is as follows: “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.” Affleck and Damon play two of the cops.

“The Rip” was written and directed by Joe Carnahan, whose previous credits include “Narc,” “The Grey,” “Boss Level” and “Shadow Force.”

Launched by Affleck and Damon in 2022, Artists Equity is an artist-led studio that hopes to empower filmmakers’ creative visions through entrepreneurial partnerships.

“The Rip” hits Netflix on Jan. 16.

Amy Baer
Read Next
Ben Affleck's Artists Equity Names Amy Baer President of Film and TV

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

Comments