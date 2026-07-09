‘Naruto’ Launches Worldwide Casting Search for Live-Action Leads

Lionsgate is launching a global casting search for the three lead roles in its live-action “Naruto” feature, with director Destin Daniel Cretton (“Spider-Man: Brand New Day”) searching for actors to play Team 7 members Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura.

“Kishimoto-sensei’s stories have inspired generations of fans around the world, and it’s an honor to bring his world and characters to the big screen in live action for the very first time. I’m thrilled to kick off this worldwide casting search for our Team 7 and to bring the incredible universe of NARUTO to life!” Cretton said in an Instagram post.

Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto, added: “Right now, miracles are happening to me, one after another. My work, NARUTO, is truly, truly becoming a Hollywood movie! And an even greater miracle is that the film will be directed by the one and only Destin Daniel Cretton. I still cannot believe it! If so many miracles have already come together, then let us hope for even more. I am eagerly looking forward to the miraculous encounters that will bring us extraordinary and passionate actors! I cannot wait to meet my characters in the film!”

“Naruto,” written by Kishimoto and published by Shueisha, had an original run from 1999 to 2014, collected in 72 volumes. The series printed more than 250 million copies, making it (according to one study) one of the most popular properties in the world.

The series follows a young ninja who longs to become the protector of his village. The original manga has inspired long-running animated series, several animated features and a robust product line of almost every conceivable piece of merchandise.