Neon Acquires ‘4 X 4: The Event’ From ‘It Ends’ Director Alex Ullom

Neon has acquired the worldwide rights to the horror project “4 X 4: The Event,” the second feature film from Alex Ullom, director of “It Ends.”

Neon is getting into longterm business with Ullom as the studio will release “It Ends” in theaters later this year after its limited time release on the Letterboxd Video Store. “It Ends,” which premiered at SXSW last year, follows three recent college graduates who find themselves stuck driving on a country road that has no end.

In “4 X 4,” eight contestants enter an illegal sensory-assault livestream where they must kill or be killed using only what they can order online. The film will be produced by Spooky Pictures and Image Nation under their multi-title partnership, alongside Divide / Conquer as producing partners.

Producers for the film include Roy Lee and Steven Schneider for Spooky Pictures, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide / Conquer, Haley Johnson, and Evan Barber. Executive producers include Ben Ross for Image Nation and Jakob Pollack for Spooky Pictures. The deal was negotiated by Kate Gondwe for Neon with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

Neon’s deal with Ullum comes after the distributor earned 18 Oscar nominations from its releases on Thursday, second only to Warner Bros. among studios. This includes placing four of the five nominees for the Best International Feature category with Palme D’Or winner “It Was Just an Accident,” Best Picture nominees “The Secret Agent” and “Sentimental Value” and Cannes Jury Prize winner “Sirāt,” which will hit U.S. theaters on Feb. 6.

Neon’s 2026 slate also includes Baz Luhrmann’s “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert,” releasing Feb. 20; Steven Soderbergh’s “The Christophers”; and Boots Riley’s “I Love Boosters.”



Ullom is represented by UTA, Entertainment 360, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.





