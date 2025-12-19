Warner Bros. Launches Specialty Film Label Headed by Neon’s Christian Parkes, Jason Wald and Spencer Collantes

Warner Bros. Pictures is launching a new specialty film label headed by former Neon execs Christian Parkes, Jason Wald and Spencer Collantes, the studio announced on Thursday.

The former Neon CMO will spearhead the label with Wald joining as head of acquisitions and production and Collantes as VP of marketing and creative.

According to the official press release, “the label will focus exclusively on smartly budgeted global theatrical releases with innovative marketing campaigns that enhance Warner Bros.’ long history of socially relevant, provocative, and impactful cinema.”

The trio begin their roles in January ahead of the Sundance Film Festival.

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement: “We firmly believe in the power of storytelling and have worked to create a home at the studio for filmmakers who share the high standards of creative excellence that Warner Bros. has upheld for over a century. As the global theatrical marketplace continues to embrace fresh ideas and welcome new audiences, we are excited that Christian will lead our efforts to amplify the voices of bold, audacious, and original storytellers. The new label will fearlessly champion unique perspectives from both established and emerging talent, and we are grateful to David Zaslav and the company’s leadership for their ongoing passion and support in making this label possible.”

Parkes added: “I’ve spent my life marveling at the Cinema of Warner Bros.; my education came from Peckinpah, Miller, Friedkin, and Kubrick. To be a part of this studio’s future and the transformative change that Pam and Mike are creating is an honor and an exhilarating opportunity to collaborate with some of the world’s best filmmakers.”

Reporting to De Luca and Abdy, Parkes will manage daily operations, concentrating on both independently made and acquired projects, as well as new films developed in-house for global theatrical release.

Parkes most recently served as chief marketing officer at Neon, where he led marketing efforts since the company’s inception in 2017. He spearheaded campaigns for Best Picture winners “Parasite” and “Anora,” as well as the record-breaking “Longlegs.” Parkes is also co-founder of Beyond Fest, the largest genre film festival in the United States.

Deadline first reported the news.

