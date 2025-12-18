Warner Bros. Elevates Alon Orstein, Joseph Boyle to TLC, Discovery Channel Content Heads

Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. Networks division has promoted Discovery Channel’s Joseph Boyle and TLC’s Alon Orstein to the networks’ heads of content. The pair previously served as the respective networks’ senior vice presidents of production and development.

In their new roles, they will oversee all content development and production for their respective brands. Both will continue to report to U.S. Networks Chief Creative Officer Howard Lee.

“Joseph Boyle and Alon Orstein exemplify the passionate storytelling, creative vision and strategic leadership that drives the success of Discovery Channel and TLC,” Lee said in a statement. “Their new roles reflect not only their outstanding contributions to our programming, but also our confidence in their ability to shape the future of our business.”

Boyle joined the company in 2013, spearheading production for series such as “Deadliest Catch,” “Naked and Afraid” and spinoff “Naked and Afraid XL.” Before Discovery, he was a showrunner overseeing productions for Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, History and Syfy.

Orstein joined TLC in 2011 and has overseen franchises and series such as “90 Day Fiancé,” “Sister Wives,” “Baylen Out Loud,” “Say Yes to the Dress,” “Cake Boss,” and “I Am Jazz.” Prior to joining TLC, Orstein served as executive producer for Discovery Health and Planet Green and as director of programming at PBS.

The promotions come as Warner’s cable networks are slated to spin off into Discovery Global in the third quarter of 2026 as part of their $82.7 billion deal to sell their streaming and studio assets to Netflix. That deal is expected to close in the next 12 to 18 months, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

In addition to Netflix, Comcast submitted bids for Warner’s studio and streaming assets, while Paramount submitted bids for the entire company. Paramount CEO David Ellison has since launched a $108.4 billion hostile takeover bid directly to shareholders for the entire company seeking to thwart the Netflix deal, which WBD’s board has advised against.

Paramount values WBD’s cable networks business at $1 per share, while analysts have pegged its value between $3 and $5 per share. The tender offer will be open for a minimum of 20 business days, or until Jan. 28, with the option for an extension.

If Ellison’s takeover effort fails and the separation goes through as planned, Discovery Global will house TNT Sports in the U.S., Discovery, top free-to-air channels across Europe, Discovery+ and Bleacher Report (B/R). It will also hold the majority of Warner Bros. Discovery’s debt and a 20% stake in the studio and streaming business, which WBD CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels has said can be sold at anytime and has already received interest.

Per an SEC filing, two other interested parties, known as Company B and C, expressed interest in the company’s cable networks, though the board determined that neither proposal was “actionable.” TheWrap has learned that Company C is Starz, while Company B is described as “a private holding company and global investment firm.”

At least one WBD major shareholder has also reportedly approached Standard General about a potential acquisition or investment in the cable networks business. Representatives for Standard General and WBD did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.