Home > Creative Content > Movies

Neon Closes Sale of Significant Stake to Indie Production Studio Department M

Longstanding Neon backers The Friedkin Group remains significant shareholders and board members

Four people are crouched around a wooden table, intently looking at several pizza boxes. The boxes have colorful designs with text, including one prominently displaying the word PIZZA. Behind them, stacks of flat pizza boxes are piled against the wall. The setting appears to be a small, cluttered room with tiled walls and various items in the background. The group seems focused and engaged with the contents of the boxes.
"Parasite" (Neon)

Neon officially sold a significant stake to indie production company Department M following February reports that a deal was brewing, the companies announced Friday.

The transaction provides meaningful growth capital to Neon to continue expanding its operations and to launch Neon TV, the announcement said.

Neon founder Tom Quinn will remain on as CEO while Department M partner Michael Schaefer will become its chief content officer. Department M partner Mike Larocca will remain at Department M and joins the Neon board. Jeff Deutchman will continue as president of acquisition, production and development for film and Carina Sposato will join as television EVP, both reporting to Schaefer.

Department M is also contributing development assets and production-ready projects. Longstanding Neon backers The Friedkin Group remains significant shareholders and board members.

Since distributing the best picture winner “Parasite” in 2019, Neon has established itself as a leading distributor of international cinema in the U.S., releasing four of the five nominees in this year’s best international feature Oscar category, including Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value” and Jafar Panahi’s Palme d’Or winner “It Was Just an Accident.”

Neon most recently released genre films like “Exit 8,” the Japanese horror film based on the indie video game of the same name, and Boots Riley’s colorful crime comedy “I Love Boosters.”

Looking ahead, the distributor recently acquired Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “All of a Sudden,” which marks the company’s first acquisition out of this year’s European Film Market in Berlin, with Sarah Colvin negotiating the sale on behalf of the distributor alongside Renan Artukmaç for Cinefrance Studios. 

Neon also nabbed U.S. domestic rights for Sundance documentary “Once Upon a Time in Harlem,” following a heated bidding war earlier this year. A theatrical release is planned for later this year.

And with Cristian Mungiu’s “Fjord” out of Cannes, Neon took home its seventh consecutive Palme d’Or win, a streak that began with “Parasite” in 2019.

Fjord
Read Next
Neon Sets ‘Fjord’ Release for Same Date as Its 3 Previous Cannes Winners

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments