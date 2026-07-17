Danny Boyle Thriller ‘Ink’ Lands at Netflix Ahead of Venice Debut

Netflix has acquired domestic and Latin American rights to the thriller “Ink” from Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle, TheWrap has learned.

The film stars Jack O’Connell as Larry Lamb, Guy Pearce as Rupert Murdoch and Claire Foy. The biographical newspaper drama will kick off the 2026 Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2 (the event will then run through Sept. 12).

The official synopsis reads: “The film is based on the Tony-nominated play by multi-Olivier award-winning playwright and screenwriter James Graham. The film is an explosive cinematic rollercoaster about a group of visionaries and misfits who had an idea for a new kind of news — one that would give the people what they want and would change the face of the world we live in today.”

“Ink” is a StudioCanal, Media Res and House Productions film. James Graham wrote the script, based on his original play of the same name.

Boyle produces with Tessa Ross, Michael Ellenberg and Tracey Seaward. Executive producers include Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern, Joe Naftalin, Tonia Davis, Zoe Edwards, Sudie Smyth and Graham. StudioCanal fully financed the film.

The deal was handled by WME Independent and StudioCanal. As previously announced, StudioCanal will release theatrically in their territories of the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Benelux, Australia and New Zealand. “Ink” has sold in all territories worldwide.