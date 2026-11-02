Neve Campbell Confirms She Will Be in ‘Scream 8’

After making her return as Sidney Prescott in “Scream 7” earlier this year, Neve Campbell has confirmed that she will be back in the meta-horror series’ eighth installment, which is currently being developed by Spyglass Media.
The actress confirmed her return in an interview with the Associated Press at the premiere of the second season of Netflix’s spy thriller series “Black Doves” when she was asked about her upcoming projects. She listed “Scream 8” among several television projects she has been developing, though she stayed mum on any details about the film beyond her participation.
“I’ll be in it,” she said with a laugh.
As Sidney Prescott, Campbell became one of the most famous scream queens in horror history when she starred in Wes Craven’s original film 30 years ago. She then reprised her role in two direct sequels, the 2011 legacyquel “Scream 4” and the 2022 revival.
Campbell pulled out of taking part in the 2023 follow-up “Scream VI” due to a pay dispute with series distributor Paramount but returned for “Scream 7” after receiving a reported $7 million salary to play Sidney again. The film grossed $208 million worldwide earlier this year against a $45 million budget.
“Poker Face” showrunners Lilla and Nora Zuckerman will write the script for “Scream 8,” which will feature a new director as series writer Kevin Williamson, who also directed “Scream 7,” will step back to take a producer role.