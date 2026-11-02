Neve Campbell Confirms She Will Be in ‘Scream 8’

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After making her return as Sidney Prescott in “Scream 7” earlier this year, Neve Campbell has confirmed that she will be back in the meta-horror series’ eighth installment, which is currently being developed by Spyglass Media.

The actress confirmed her return in an interview with the Associated Press at the premiere of the second season of Netflix’s spy thriller series “Black Doves” when she was asked about her upcoming projects. She listed “Scream 8” among several television projects she has been developing, though she stayed mum on any details about the film beyond her participation.