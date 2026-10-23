New ‘Alien’ Movie in the Works From ‘Prisoners’ Writer Aaron Guzikowski

A new “Alien” movie is in the works at 20th Century Studios, with Sir Ridley Scott attached and “Prisoners” writer Aaron Guzikowski tapped to pen the script, TheWrap has learned.

Scott is producing via his Scott Free banner with Michael Pruss. Guzikowski and Scott previously teamed on “Raised by Wolves,” the HBO Max sci-fi series the screenwriter created. No director is currently attached, as the project is in early development.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, said the project is tied to the two “Alien” movies Scott mostly recently directed, 2012’s “Prometheus” and 2017’s “Alien: Covenant.”

J.R. Young is overseeing the project for 20th Century Studios.

In his review of “Alien: Covenant,” The Wrap’s Alonso Dulrade previously wrote that movie “almost completely gives itself over to the scary stuff; director Ridley Scott dredges up a little of the ‘Prometheus’ balloon juice (this film is a direct follow-up to that prequel), but he’s more interested in an interstellar version of ‘Friday the 13th,’ with a respectable ensemble of actors as the camp counselors and various fanged slimeballs filling in for Jason Voorhees.”

Guzikowski is an American screenwriter and showrunner, who is best known for creating the aforementioned HBO Max sci-fi series “Raised by Wolves,” as well as writing 2013’s acclaimed feature film “Prisoners,” which was directed by Denis Villeneuve’s in his English-language debut.

Guzikowski has several other projects in the works. He’s writing an original sci-fi film for director Jon Watts at 20th Century, adapting a Philip K. Dick short story for Sony Pictures and writing an animated “Death Stranding” adaptation, based on the video game from Hideo Kojima.

Guzikowski is repped by Verve and Lit Entertainment Group.