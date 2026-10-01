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Nicolas Cage Roasts Marvel Movies as a ‘Glorified WWE’ With ’50-Plus’ Actors in ‘Ridiculous Outfits’

The actor says comic book movies “started out terrific” but have changed in recent years

Nicolas Cage attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on Sept. 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Nicolas Cage attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on Sept. 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
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Nicolas Cage isn’t a fan of the direction that comic books movies have gone, jabbing that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a “well-funded and glorified WWE” filled with “otherwise intelligent, remarkably gifted thespians.”

The star, a vocal comic book fan, was asked about the decades-long industry wave of superhero movies onstage at Fan Expo Dallas on Saturday.

“It started out, in my view, terrific. Some of the early stories where Marvel is — the way that they wove all the threads together and told a different character’s stories and backstories,” Cage said. “But lately — I do say this with love — when I see these 50-plus, otherwise intelligent, remarkably gifted thespians putting on these ridiculous outfits and getting ready for the fight … it’s hard for me not to be reminded that the MCU is becoming a well-funded and glorified WWE.”

The remark drew laughs from the crowd. Cage went on to distinguish his recent Marvel adaptation, Prime Video’s “Spider-Noir” series, as having different interests than the usual superhero fare.

Charlize Theron, Walton Goggins and Harry Styles (Credit: Getty Images)
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“One of the things I like about ‘Spider-Noir,’ it wasn’t cutting to the fight. It was a detective story. There was a mystery there,” Cage continued. “I would like to see it get back to telling the stories and not just cutting to the wrestling match.”

Along with playing a noir-detective variant of Spider-Man in “Spider-Noir,” Cage has also starred in comic book adaptations like two “Ghost Rider “films, “Kick-Ass” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” In 2005, he named his son Kal-El, the same name as Superman in DC Comics.

Cage will next be seen as John Madden in Prime Video’s “Madden,” a biopic of the NFL figure directed by David O. Russell releasing in November.

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