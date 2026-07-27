‘Obsession’ Star Michael Johnston in Talks to Join ‘Mummy 4’ At Universal

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Fresh off of the smash hit success of the indie horror film “Obsession,” Michael Johnston is in talks to join Universal’s upcoming legacyquel to “The Mummy” starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz set to hit theaters in October 2027, TheWrap has learned.

While Johnston previously starred in the MTV series “Teen Wolf,” he has now reached a global audience with his performance in “Obsession” as Bear, an emotionally stunted man who, unable to express his feelings for the woman he has a crush on, makes a wish that she loves him “more than anything else in the world.”

Bear’s wish is granted, as the target of his affections, Nikki, becomes violently obsessed with him, revealing a darker side to Bear that ultimately leads to his downfall.

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are set to direct “Mummy 4,” which would mark the return of the Universal monster series 26 years after “The Mummy” first hit theaters in 2001. The film stars Fraser as treasure hunter Rick O’Connell, who awakens the evil Egyptian priest Imhotep after thousands of years. The film led to a 2003 sequel, “The Mummy Returns” and a 2008 Chinese-inspired followup, “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” which did not feature Weisz as co-star.

Clayton Townsend will produce, with Fraser and Hivemind’s Jason F. Brown as executive producers. David Coggeshall is writing the script, with details on the plot and Johnston’s potential role undisclosed. Universal declined to comment.

The talks were first reported by THR.