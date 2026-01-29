Odessa A’zion Shares She’s Pulling Out of Sean Durkin’s ‘Deep Cuts’ After Whitewashing Accusations: ‘I’m Out’

Odessa A’zion shared she plans to exit Sean Durkin’s ‘Deep Cuts’ movie after whitewashing accusations tied to her character.

The “Marty Supreme” star issued the update on her Instagram Stories Wednesday evening, writing, “Guys!! I am with ALL of you and I am NOT doing this movie.”

She continued, “F–k that. I’m out.”

A’zion’s update comes after her casting in the A24 movie sparked controversy online, given the character, Zoe Gutierrez, was originally written as half-Mexican, half-Jewish in Holly Brickley’s novel, which is being adapted for the film.

TheWrap’s Umberto Gonzalez first broke the news that A’zion was set to star in the A24 adaptation of Brickley’s novel, joining previously announced Cailee Spaeny.

However, the casting news was soon marred with controversy, as fans took to social media and suggested A’zion was inappropriate for the part.

“Melissa Barrera and Eiza Gonzalez are two actress who were both born and raised in Mexico,” one fan on X wrote. “Both have name recognition in their respective genres and both could’ve used the opportunity to play a MEXICAN woman in this film over white girl Odessa A’Zion.”

Another chimed in with, “I can tell you right now there are thousands of beautiful, talented and passionate mexican actors out there waiting for their big break…to see a white woman steal that opportunity in the current political climate is not only disgusting but also disheartening.”

Even a fan page dedicated to A’zion put the casting on blast, writing on X, “We’re here to state that we do not agree with this casting, especially given the current political state of the US. As two latina admins, we will be pausing this account’s activity until further notice.”

A’zion followed up her initial statement with a longer message for her fans, who she thanked for bringing the issue to her attention.

“I agree with every single one of you! This is why I love you guys,” she wrote. “I’m so so sorry that this happened. It is SO important for me to let you in on how it all went down.”

Per A’Zion, she initially auditioned for the role of Percy, but was instead offered Zoe, confessing she “instantly said yes” to the part.

“I’m so pissed y’all, I hadn’t read the book and should have paid more attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting,” she added. “And now that I know what I know??? F–k that! I’m out. I’d never take a role from someone else that’s meant to do it. That SHOULD do it! That’s not me.”

Set in the 2000s, “Deep Cuts” is a love story about two music-obsessed twenty-somethings navigating the messy realities of ambition, belonging and adulthood over the course of an era-defining decade.

Production for the film was set to start in February, no word yet on whether A’zion’s exit from the project will impact the schedule.

Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie are producing “Deep Cuts” via their Central Pictures banner. Durkin is also producing the project along with Anthony Katagas, Jordan Tappis and A24. Brickley will serve as an executive producer.