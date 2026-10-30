The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

The best movies to check out on Paramount+ this week are led by a film sequel to one of Nickelodeon’s most beloved series.
“Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender” expands on the story started in “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and recently landed on the streamer. It’s a gorgeously animated movie that should appeal to diehard fans of the series and anyone hankering for a fun action film for the whole family. Elsewhere, as Christopher Nolan continues to dominate Imax screens, one movie offers a return to one of his very best.
These are the three movies you should watch on Paramount+ this week.
Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender
For fans of the original Nickelodeon series, “Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender” is a long time coming. Sure, “The Legend of Korra” was an excellent expansion of the lore, but fans always wanted more from the original Gaang as adults. This new film, streaming exclusively on Paramount+, delivers on that promise in gorgeously animated fashion. Whether tuning in is a return to the beloved Nickelodeon series or you’re looking for a fun action movie for the whole family, it’s clear “Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender” is an easy recommendation.
Interstellar
Christopher Nolan’s latest film “The Odyssey” is currently lighting up the film world, so its the perfect time to revisit what many consider to this point to be his best film. The sci-fi story follows a man tasked with traveling through a wormhole to try to find a new home for Earth’s residents after a second Dust Bowl ravages the planet. What follows is a twisting, turning, heart-on-its-sleeve thrill ride that has become commonplace for Nolan’s films. Pair the story with an all-time showing from Hans Zimmer and “Interstellar” proves to be just as exhilarating whether it’s the first of 31st watch.
The Running Man
Fans of Stephen King and those yearning for a post-apocalyptic future, “The Running Man” is ready to be seen. The film reveals a grimy future where the easiest way to make a buck is by competing in one of several deadly game shows. The most dangerous is “The Running Man,” where contestants must evade hunters—and the general public—for a month to win the grand prize. If they succeed, they’ll never want for anything again, but if they’re caught, it will be their last game over.