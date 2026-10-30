The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

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The best movies to check out on Paramount+ this week are led by a film sequel to one of Nickelodeon’s most beloved series.

“Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender” expands on the story started in “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and recently landed on the streamer. It’s a gorgeously animated movie that should appeal to diehard fans of the series and anyone hankering for a fun action film for the whole family. Elsewhere, as Christopher Nolan continues to dominate Imax screens, one movie offers a return to one of his very best.