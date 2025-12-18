Paul King to Direct Labubu Chinese Doll Film at Sony

Paul King is set to direct the untitled “Labubu” movie, centered on the super popular accessories, at Sony Pictures, TheWrap has learned.

The project is in early stages of development and there are currently no writers attached. There are also no public details about whether it will be animated or live-action.

The “Paddington” filmmaker will also produce with Department M and Wenxin She.

Last month, the studio picked up the rights to the doll brand in hopes of launching a full franchise based on the trendy toys that became a pop-culture obsession in 2025.

The characters were created by Hong Kong-born and Netherlands-raised artist Kasing Lung. The sharp-toothed, furry critters were first introduced in the 2015 book series “The Monsters,” and went on to take shape in the form of figurines — crafted by How2Work — that many buyers hook on to their bags as trinket accessories. They are sold internationally by Chinese retailer Pop Mart.

Sony had no comment regarding King’s attachment to the “Labubu” project.

King directed and co-wrote the first two “Paddington” movies, which came out in 2014 and 2017, respectively. He also co-wrote the screenplay and executive produced the third film in the series, “Paddington in Peru,” which hit theaters in 2024.

He last directed 2023’s “Wonka” for Warners Bros. The Willy Wonka origin story starred Timothée Chalamet, Hugh Grant and Olivia Colman and garnered $635 million worldwide.

King is repped by WME, UK’s Independent Talent Group and Davis Law Group.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.