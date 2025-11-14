Labubu Chinese Doll Film in Development at Sony

That’s right, a Labubu movie centered on the super popular Chinese Labubu toys, which originate from the storybook series “The Monsters,” is in the works at Sony Pictures, per reports.

The studio picked up the rights to the doll brand this week in a deal. Its hopes is for a full franchise based on the trendy accessories that became a pop-culture obsession this year.

Sony has yet to respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

So far, no producer or director has been tapped to take on the film, as the project is in early stages of development. There are also reportedly no details about whether it will be animated or live-action.

The characters were created by Hong Kong-born and Netherlands-raised artist Kasing Lung and were inspired by Nordic folklore. The sharp-toothed, furry critters were first introduced in the 2015 book series “The Monsters,” and went on to take shape in the form of figurines crafted by How2 Work that many buyers hook on to their bags as trinket accessories.

Several celebrities including Blackpink member Lisa and rapper Megan Thee Stallion have been seen collecting and sporting the dolls, which have a price tag ranging from $20 to more than $1,000 per toy depending on its rarity.

USA Today reports that in a financial report Labubus seller Pop Mart said saw a net profit of 396% and a 204% jump in revenues because of Labubus, which have generated over $670 million this year. The company saw a boost in its stock by 200% at the beginning of this year.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.