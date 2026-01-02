Paul Mescal Says He’ll Begin ‘Rationing’ Movies, Hopes ‘Nobody Gets to See Me’ Until 2028 ‘Beatles’ Biopic

After starring in two emotionally driven films in 2025, “Hamnet” and “The History of Sound,” Paul Mescal has vowed to begin “rationing” his upcoming film slate, saying in a Friday interview that he hopes he will neither appear in nor promote any films until the 2028 release of the “The Beatles” movies.

“Once I’ve finished promoting [‘Hamnet’], I hope nobody gets to see me until 2028 when I’m doing the ‘Beatles,’” Mescal said in a Guardian interview alongside his “History of Sound” co-star Josh O’Connor. “People will get a break from me and I’ll get a break from them.”

Since breaking out as Connell in Hulu’s TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s “Normal People” alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, Mescal has appeared in at least one—and often two—major films each year. In 2022, he starred in “Aftersun,” earning his first Oscar nomination, as well as “Carmen” and “God’s Creatures.” In 2023, he appeared in the awards contenders “All of Us Strangers” and “Foe,” and in 2024, he starred in the “Gladiator” sequel.

“I’m five or six years into this now, and I feel very lucky, but I’m also learning that I don’t think I can go on doing it as much,” Mescal said, noting that he’ll ration upcoming projects.

But he clarified “rationing doesn’t necessarily mean less.” “It means learning that films like ‘The History of Sound’ take more out of the well,” he explained. “You can’t keep going back and expect to consistently deliver something you’re proud of.”

While Mescal admitted he wasn’t quite sure what that rationing might look like, he noted it might open the door for another passion of his: theater. “I miss being on stage, so I might have a time when I’m only doing theatre for a couple of years,” he said.

Mescal recently starred in a revival of Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and is gearing up to lead two plays at London’s National Theatre in 2027 with Tom Murphy’s “A Whistle in the Dark” and Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.”

Mescal also added that he also has “different priorities in my personal life that [he wants] to attend to.”

While Mescal admitted the “great fear” that comes with scaling back is limited visibility and feeling out of the game. “But what’s the alternative?” Mescal asked. “I don’t want to resent the thing I love. This sounds bold, but I’d rather not be on the train if that is the choice.”

O’Connor, who also agreed he would take some time off after starring in a whopping four movies this year, echoed Mescal, saying “the nightmare is resenting the work.” “The more we see of an actor, the harder it is for that actor to pull the wool over your eyes and convince you they’re someone else,” he said.