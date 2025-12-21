Pierce Brosnan Has No Patience for James Bond Christmas Question: ‘I Couldn’t Give a F–k’

Seems like Pierce Brosnan is sick of answering questions about his alter ego James Bond. In fact, in an interview with The Times of London published Friday, he told the outlet he “couldn’t give a f–k” about where his 007 character would spend his holiday.

After being asked if the ultimate spy would enjoy Christmas, Brosnan answered, “Of course he would enjoy Christmas!” When asked how Bond would spend the holiday, he said, “I don’t really want to answer the question and I’m not going to answer the question. Because I couldn’t give a f–k! Why would I waste my time thinking about where James Bond would be at Christmas?”

“But I know where Pierce Brosnan’s going to be spending Christmas! At home with my wife, in my little island retreat in Hawaii!” he added.

“I’m sorry for not being able to help you with James Bond. It’s something that’ll go on until the day is done,” he said after the exchange. “Connery was the same: ‘Don’t ever ask! Don’t ever ask!’ But, you know, I’m as excited as the next man or woman to find out who’s going to play that role again. It’s always exciting. I loved Sean, I loved Roger [Moore], Daniel [Craig] is amazing and Tim Dalton was amazing too.”

Elsewhere in the article Brosnan reflected his storied career saying it has not been without “heartache,” largely due to the fact that he’s been required “to be away from the family.”

Brosnan elaborated, “I’ve missed chapters of their lives, but I’ve provided for them, and taken care of them, and only ever been a plane ride away.”

The actor shares sons Dylan and Paris with his wife, Keely Shaye Smith. He also shares daughter Charlotte, who died of ovarian cancer in 2013, and sons Sean and Christopher with his late ex-wife Cassandra Harris.

