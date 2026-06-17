Podcaster Brooke Averick’s Debut Novel to Be Made Into Netflix Rom-Com

“Phoebe Berman’s Gonna Lose It,” the debut novel from podcaster Brooke Averick, will be adapted into a rom-com at Netflix, TheWrap has learned.

Averick, whose first claim to fame was as a TikTok comedian during the Covid-19 pandemic, is now known as the co-host of TMG Studios’ “Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast” alongside Connor Wood. She will be an executive producer on the film.

“Wanted to let you all know,” Averick wrote, further celebrating the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

In “Phoebe Berman’s Gonna Lose It,” which was published last month, the story follows Phoebe, a woman with a dream teaching job, lots of great friends and a huge collection of romance novels… as well a crippling anxiety over intimacy after a failed first kiss attempt as a teen. Determined to conquer her fear, she drafts up the ultimate ‘Guide to Losing My Virginity’ checklist, leading her down a path that ends up with her juggling three potential suitors.

Elizabeth Cantillon is attached to produce from a script written by screenwriter Sarah Heyward. Cantillon is also producing “The Nightingale,” a TriStar adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel and the first film to star sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning alongside one another.

Heyward most recently wrote the screenplay for the film adaptation of Emily Henry’s novel “Book Lovers” for Tango Entertainment and serves as co-executive producer for the third season of Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This.”

Averick, Cantillon and Heyward are represented by UTA. The project was first reported by Variety.