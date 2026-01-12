Ralph L. Thomas, ‘The Terry Fox Story’ Director and Journalist, Dies at 86

Ralph L. Thomas, the Brazilian-born Canadian filmmaker behind “The Terry Fox Story” and journalist, has died. He was 86.

Born on Sept. 8, 1939, in the Brazilian Amazon, Thomas died peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 4 due to complications of heart disease, his loved ones announced on Sunday.

“He will be remembered for his integrity, intelligence, breadth of knowledge and his singular commitment to craft. He leaves behind a body of articles and films that endure, a family he loved and a reminder that cinema must be predicated upon ethics as well as entertainment,” they shared. “Most of all, Ralph will be remembered for his love of Vivienne, his partner for more than 50 years.”

After moving to rural Alberta at age 13, Thomas went on to attend the University of Toronto before dropping out to become a journalist for the Toronto Star. In 1975, he produced docudrama series “For the Record” for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, earning him an Award of Distinction from the Canadian Film Awards.

Then moving into narrative pieces, his filmography includes “Ticket to Heaven,” “Apprentice to Murder,” “Young Ivanhoe,” “A Young Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court” and, most notably, “The Terry Fox Story.” His family eventually wound up in Montecito, where beloved community member Thomas helped mentor students in screenwriting with the SB Film Festival.

Thomas is survived by his wife Vivienne, son Nye, stepsons Jon and Derek, brothers Paul and Ivor, and grandchildren Mei, Eli and Nate.