See Robert Pattinson’s First Screen Test as Chris Hansen in ‘Primetime’

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Robert Pattinson’s first screen test as Chris Hansen has dropped for all the “Primetime” and Pattinson-pilled freaks out there.

A24 dropped a quick and creepy sizzle reel of Pattinson getting into character as the “To Catch a Predator” host just two weeks after the film hit theaters. It’s as creepily edited as the film itself, with the actor wandering around various sets, muttering words as he tries to find his voice as Hansen.

Watch Pattinson shift into the character in the first screen test below.

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While it’s clear from the performance that Pattinson went through painstaking effort to get into character as Hansen, the former “To Catch a Predator” host has spent the past few months in the news reacting to trailers for “Primetime.” Though the film, written by Ajon Singh, is based on Luke Dittrich’s 2007 Esquire article “Tonight on ‘Dateline’ This Man Will Die,” it takes great creative liberties with Hansen’s history, telling a fictionalized story about the mid-aughts media landscape.

When Hansen finally saw the film, he certainly had his own thoughts.

“At the end of the day, I wasn’t blown away by it either way,” Hansen said in a video shot outside the theater in late September. “It’s a movie, and I’ll continue to do the work I do, and people can watch this movie and make up their own minds.”

He then expanded on this thoughts a day after seeing the film on his podcast “Have a Seat with Chris Hansen,” where he broke it all down for Fox News host Jesse Watters.

“Most of them said that it was over the top, and a lot of the people, you know, with whom we spoke last night after we watched the film were also fans of TruBlu and ‘Takedown,’ the current series, so they know what I do,” Hansen said.

When prompted by Watters to grade Pattinson’s performance in the film, he was quick to give it a low “D.”