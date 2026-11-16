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Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond and everyone has thoughts on it.

After an extensive search, Pattinson emerged as the choice to play the iconic secret agent in the newest iteration of the franchise. The actor will reunite with director Denis Villenueve who cast him in “Dune: Part 3” which is due out later this year.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement released Monday morning. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

But with the news that Pattinson earned the spot came plenty of thoughts online that ranged from the highest ranks of U.K. government down to regular folks who were either excited or disappointed with the choice.

“Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond,” the royal family wrote on their X account.

Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond. https://t.co/inKwKqHEDd — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 16, 2026

The estate of Ian Fleming – the author responsible for the James Bond books – also had plenty of praise for the casting.

“As Bond himself reflects at the end of ‘Moonraker’ when facing the fact that the object of his affections is engaged to another man, ‘He must play the role which she expected of him. The tough man of the world. The Secret Agent. The man who was only a silhouette,’” the estate said. “We look forward to Pattinson stepping into that silhouette and making it his own. We have no doubt that Ian Fleming would be amazed at the longevity of his creation and the fact that the world is still hungry for tales of the world’s greatest spy. As the custodians of Ian Fleming’s literary work, we wish Pattinson and everyone associated with the film the very best of luck. And as die-hard fans, we can’t wait for Bond 26.”

The Ian Fleming Estate and Ian Fleming Publications are delighted to welcome Robert Pattinson to the James Bond family. ​



As Bond himself reflects at the end of Moonraker when facing the fact that the object of his affections is engaged to another man, 'He must play the role… pic.twitter.com/CyRHHj1QWL — Ian Fleming (@TheIanFleming) November 16, 2026

Here are more reactions to the Bond casting from around social media:

Batman can’t be Bond too. They should have gone for an unknown. Bad call. 👎 https://t.co/CRWpNVFTb1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 16, 2026

Robert Pattinson Named as James Bond pic.twitter.com/VRaThZdYew — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 16, 2026

Twilight literally predicted Robert Pattinson being James Bond btw pic.twitter.com/eMfeaVhbhu — cam (@CameronSilas) November 16, 2026

Robert Pattinson is James Bond pic.twitter.com/JK2gjmmdAF — Arvy (@Arvydas_B) November 16, 2026

Pattinson is playing too many characters too close together. James Bond actor should be someone you take one look at and go "that's James Bond" like Daniel Craig. It's Robert Pattinson in a spy suit. — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) November 16, 2026