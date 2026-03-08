Rosanna Arquette Condemns Quentin Tarantino’s Use of the N-Word: ‘Racist and Creepy’

While Rosanna Arquette praised “Pulp Fiction” as “a great film,” she sounded off on director Quentin Tarantino’s use of the N-word in the crime thriller and other movies.

In a new interview with The Times, Arquette, who played Jody in the 1994 Tarantino film, made it clear she did not approve of the director’s frequent use of the racial slur in his body of work.

“It’s iconic, a great film on a lot of levels,” she told the outlet. “But, personally, I am over the use of the N-word — I hate it. I cannot stand that he [Tarantino] has been given a hall pass. It’s not art, it’s just racist and creepy.”

A representative for Tarantino did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Arquette also revealed that she doesn’t look back on her time making the film positively, given she did not get the same benefits as the rest of the cast.

“I’m the only person who didn’t get a back end [a share of the takings]. Everybody made money except me,” she bemoaned. Though, she laid the blame for that decision on the movie’s producer, Harvey Weinstein, who she claimed retaliated after she denied his sexual advances.

Arquette reiterated her past misconduct claims against the disgraced movie mogul, noting she met with Weinstein in the 1990s at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where he was waiting in his hotel room in only a robe and allegedly made advances.

“I was fortunate because I was not raped,” she said. “But, boy, was it going there and I paid a price for saying no, and later I paid a price for telling the truth.”

Arquette was among the several actresses, including Mira Sorvino and Annabella Sciorra, who spokes out against Weinstein in Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker exposé.

As we previously reported, Weinstein has remained in custody in New York since his 2020 conviction for criminal sexual act and rape. The state’s highest court vacated that conviction in 2024 and ordered a new trial, but he has stayed at Rikers Island as prosecutors pursue the retrial. Weinstein was also convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 and sentenced to 16 years for rape and sexual assault — that case is under appeal.