Former YouTube executive and newly appointed head of Screen Gems Fede Goldenberg has laid off three top staffers as he works to shape the label to reflect his new creative strategy to back creators, TheWrap has learned.
The three staffers affected are SVP Nathan Samdalh, VP Ellie Walker, and creative exec Peyton Collins. A new team will be announced in the coming weeks.
Asd previously reported, Ashley Brucks, president of Screen Gems since 2023, transitioned to a producing role on select upcoming projects from Sony’s genre division. Screen Gems most recently released the box office hit “Insidious: Out of the Further,” which has earned $170 million globally. Prior to Sony Pictures, Brucks helped shape several of Paramount Pictures’ most successful horror franchises. She brought in the original “Paranormal Activity,” which launched a nearly $1 billion franchise, relaunched the “Scream” franchise in 2022 and oversaw “A Quiet Place” and “A Quiet Place Part II.”
Under the new creative strategy, Godlenberg’s film label will expand its longstanding focus on traditional genre films to include theatrical projects from the next generation of digital-native storytellers, akin to Curry Barker (“Obsession”) and Kane Parsons (“Backrooms”).
“After 15 years at YouTube, the world’s biggest digital platform, I know firsthand that the next generation of great filmmakers is already building audiences on the platform. Expanding Screen Gems’ creative vision to include digital-native creators is the right move at the right moment, and I’m excited to join the incredible team at Sony to help lead that effort,” Goldenberg previously said.
The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.