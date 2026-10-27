Searchlight Pictures Marketing EVP Michelle Hooper Departs Studio

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Searchlight Pictures’ EVP of Marketing Michelle Hooper is departing the specialty studio after a 20-year run, during which she oversaw the awards and marketing campaigns of 21 Best Picture Oscar-nominated films, five of which won the Academy’s top prize.

The first of those five wins for Hooper came in 2008 with Danny Boyle’s “Slumdog Millionaire” and were followed with Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave,” Alejandro Inarritu’s “Birdman,” Guillermo Del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”