‘Prey’ Director Dan Trachtenberg to Direct Disney Movie Inspired by ‘Sleeping Beauty’

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“Prey” director Dan Trachtenberg is developing and will direct

The story is by Trachtenberg and Rayna McClendon, with Alex Anfanger and Dan Schimpf, creators of the Comedy Central series “Big Time in Hollywwod, FL” set to write the script.

The untitled project is in early development and is inspired by the classic fairy tale, taking the story in an entirely new direction with Trachtenberg’s distinct sensibility. Plot details are currently under wraps.

EVP of production Jessica Virtue is overseeing the project with Creative Executive Alina Mota, reporting to Disney Live Action President Daria Cercek.

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come…