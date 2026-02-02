Sony Pushes Nate Bargatze’s ‘The Breadwinner’ to May Release

Sony Pictures is moving the release of TriStar’s upcoming comedy “The Breadwinner” from March 13 to May 29.

Studio insiders say they have moved the film to the post-Memorial Day weekend in the hopes of taking advantage of schools going on summer break, as “The Breadwinner” will be a family-friendly live-action comedy. It’s the sort of film that has become a rarity in theaters in recent years compared to the days of films like the Ice Cube film “Are We There Yet?”, as the theatrical market for films aimed at the parent-kid crowd has become dominated by animated sequels.

“The Breadwinner” stars Bargatze as a father who has to become a stay-at-home dad after his wife (Mandy Moore) strikes it big with her business after landing a deal on “Shark Tank.” Colin Jost, Zach Cherry, Martin Herlihy, Kumail Nanjiani, and Will Forte also star in the film.

Eric Appel (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”) directed from a script written by Bargatze and Dan Lagana, who also produced with Jeremy Latcham.

“The Breadwinner” is leaving behind a March release slot that would have seen it get a release alongside Universal’s Colleen Hoover adaptation “Reminders of Him” and a week after Disney/Pixar’s “Hoppers.” It now takes over a late May release slot where it will come out against the second weekend of Disney/Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian and Grogu” and a week before Amazon MGM’s “Masters of the Universe.”