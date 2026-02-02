BAFTA Film Awards to Broadcast in the US on E!

The BAFTA Film Awards will be available for Americans to watch this year on E!

The awards show had previously only been available to stream live in the U.S. on BritBox. While American audiences have been able to stream the Oscar precursor since 2022, this marks the first time the show will air on an American broadcast network.

This year’s BAFTAs will be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. The awards honor the best in British and global cinema.

Alan Cumming will host the BAFTAs this year. The Scottish actor hosted the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards for the first time last year. Cumming is known for his Tony- and Olivier Award-winning performance in “Cabaret” and, most recently, for his Emmy Award-winning hosting gig on “The Traitors.”

“One Battle After Another” led the BAFTA nominations this year with 14. “Sinners” came closely behind with 13 nods, while “Hamnet” and “Marty Supreme” tied for third with 11 nominations each.

Though snubbed in the Oscars race, Paul Mescal received a supporting actor nomination for his performance in “Hamnet.” Chase Infiniti earned a nomination for her leading actress performance in “One Battle After Another.” The BAFTA acting categories have six slots compared to the Oscars’ five. “Marty Supreme” breakout Odessa A’zion also scored her first nod in the supporting actress category.

The BAFTA Film Awards have 25 competitive categories as decided by the British Academy of Film and Television’s voting members. BAFTA has one of the world’s largest film, games and TV voting bodies with almost 14,000 members, working across the screen industries of the U.K. and beyond.

The 2026 BAFTA ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 22. Streaming availability in the U.S. and Canada is TBD. Read the complete list of 2026 BAFTA film award nominees here.