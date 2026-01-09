BAFTA Awards 2026: ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Hamnet,’ ‘Sinners’ Lead Longlists

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has unveiled the nomination “longlists” for 2026 in two dozen categories — and “One Battle After Another” has made history with a record 16 spots on the lists.

The Paul Thomas Anderson epic, which also set a record this week with seven nominations from the Actor Awards (formerly SAG Awards), was cited in all the top categories, including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay and five acting citations for Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro and Teyana Taylor. BAFTA’s nominations, narrowed down from these lists, will be announced January 27.

Since BAFTA began releasing nomination longlists in 2021, the most mentions ever achieved by a single film was 15, a tie between “Emilia Pérez,” “Barbie,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Oppenheimer” and “Killers Of The Flower Moon.”

The longlists narrow the field in 25 different categories for the EE British Academy Film Awards, which will take place in London on Feb. 22. Alan Cumming will host the ceremony for the first time.

Running closely behind “One Battle,” the awards magnets “Hamnet” and “Sinners” appeared 14 times on the lists. “Marty Supreme” showed up 13 times (including two mentions in Best Supporting Actress, for Odessa A’zion and Gwyneth Paltrow), while “Frankenstein” and “Bugonia” appeared in 12 places.

All of those titles scored spots in the Best Film category. “Wicked: For Good” received the most mentions (eight, including for performers Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande) without a Best Film citation.

In the category of Best Director, which emphasizes gender parity, five of the 10 spots went to women filmmakers: Lynne Ramsay (“Die My Love”), Chloé Zhao (“Hamnet”), Kathryn Bigelow (“A House of Dynamite”), Hikari (“Rental Family”) and Kaouther Ben Hania (“The Voice of Hind Rajab”). Director Guillermo del Toro (“Frankenstein”) was absent from the longlist, the only nominee from this week’s Directors Guild of America lineup to be snubbed here.

Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård (“Sentimental Value”) was longlisted in the category of Best Supporting Actor – along with his eldest son Alexander, who earned a spot for “Pillion.” That British drama about a BDSM relationship had a strong showing with six spots on the longlists, including for casting, adapted screenplay and Best Actor (Harry Melling).

The historical drama “Nuremberg” also had a surprise presence on six lists, including for Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor (Russell Crowe).

Notable snubs included actors Wagner Moura (“The Secret Agent”) and George Clooney (“Jay Kelly”) and actress Amanda Seyfried (“The Testament of Ann Lee”). Miles Caton (“Sinners”), nominated for an Actor Award this week, did not make the BAFTA cut but veteran actor Delroy Lindo showed up from the same film.

The next round of voting, to determine the nominations, takes place from Friday January 9-20, with the EE BAFTA film nominations announced on January 27.

The full BAFTA 2025 longlists are below.

BEST FILM

Ten films will advance in the Best Film category. All film-voting members of BAFTA vote to determine the longlist, nominations and overall winner. 109 films eligible for this category were submitted for consideration.

“The Ballad of Wallis Island”

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“I Swear”

“Marty Supreme”

“Nuremberg”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Fifteen films will advance in the Outstanding British Film category. All film-voting members of BAFTA vote to determine the longlist (of which the top five are nominated). A jury selects the remaining five nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning film. 70 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

“28 Years Later”

“Ballad of a Small Player”

“The Ballad of Wallis Island”

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

“The Choral”

“Die My Love”

“Goodbye June”

“H Is for Hawk”

“Hamnet”

“I Swear”

“Mr Burton”

“Pillion”

“The Roses”

“Steve”

“Warfare”

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Ten films will advance in the Outstanding Debut category. A jury determines the longlist, nominations and overall winner in this category. 43 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

“The Ceremony”

“The Man in My Basement”

“Mother Vera”

“My Father’s Shadow”

“Pillion”

“Ocean With David Attenborough”

“The Shadow Scholars”

“Urchin”

“A Want in Her”

“Wasteman”

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM

Eight films will advance in the Children’s & Family Film category. A jury determines the longlist, nominations and overall winner in this category. 14 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

“Arco”

“Boong”

“Elio”

“Grow”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“Lilo & Stitch”

“Little Amelie”

“Zootropolis 2”

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Ten films will advance in the Film Not in the English Language category. All BAFTA film-voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist. This chapter will vote to nominate five films. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning film. 40 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

“It Was Just an Accident”

“La Grazia”

“Left-Handed Girl”

“No Other Choice”

“Nouvelle Vague”

“Rental Family”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sirāt”

“The Voice of Hind Rajab”

DOCUMENTARY

Ten films will advance in the Documentary category. Members of the Documentary chapter vote to determine the longlist. A jury selects the five nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning film. 61 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

“2000 Meters to Andriivka”

“Apocalypse in the Tropics”

“Becoming Led Zeppelin”

“Cover-Up”

“The Librarians”

“Mr Nobody Against Putin”

“Ocean With David Attenborough”

“One to One: John & Yoko”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

“Riefenstahl”

ANIMATED FILM

Six films will advance in the Animated Film category. All BAFTA film-voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist and will vote to nominate three films. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning film. 10 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

“Arco”

“The Bad Guys 2”

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle”

“Elio”

“Little Amelie”

“Zootropolis 2”

DIRECTOR

10 films will advance in the Director category. Members of the Directing chapter vote for their top 10 to determine the longlist, of which the top women and men directors, and directors who identify as non-binary/gender diverse and any mixed-gender directing teams (within the voting results range of the top 10 women/men directors) will be longlisted to a max of 11, with gender parity upheld between women and men directors. The Directing chapter will vote for the six nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning film. 182 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

“Bugonia” (Yorgos Lanthimos)

“Die My Love” (Lynne Ramsay)

“Hamnet” (Chloé Zhao)

“A House of Dynamite” (Kathryn Bigelow)

“Marty Supreme” (Josh Safdie)

“One Battle After Another” (Paul Thomas Anderson)

“Rental Family” (Hikari)

“Sentimental Value” (Joachim Trier)

“Sinners” (Ryan Coogler)

“The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Kaouther Ben Hania)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Ten films will advance in the Original Screenplay category. Members of the Writers chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote for the winning film. 74 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

“Blue Moon”

“A House of Dynamite”

“I Swear”

“Is This Thing On?”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“Marty Supreme”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Weapons”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Ten films will advance in the Adapted Screenplay category. Members of the Writers chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote for the winning film. 64 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

“28 Years Later”

“The Ballad of Wallis Island”

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Nuremberg”

“One Battle After Another”

“Pillion”

“Train Dreams”

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”

LEADING ACTRESS

Ten performances will advance in the Leading Actress category. 84 performances were submitted for consideration.

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Andrea Riseborough, “Dragonfly”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”

LEADING ACTOR

Ten performances will advance in the Leading Actor category. 108 performances were submitted for consideration.

Robert Aramayo, “I Swear”

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Russell Crowe, “Nuremberg”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Harry Melling, “Pillion”

Cillian Murphy, “Steve”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ten performances will advance in the Supporting Actor category. 301 performances were submitted for consideration.

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Peter Mullan, “I Swear”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”

Andrew Scott, “Blue Moon”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Pillion”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ten performances advance from 208 eligible submissions.

Odessa A’zion, “Marty Supreme”

Brenda Blethyn, “Dragonfly”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Carey Mulligan, “The Ballad of Wallis Island”

Gwyneth Paltrow, “Marty Supreme”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Emily Watson, “Hamnet”

CASTING

Ten films will advance in the Casting category. Members of the Casting chapter vote to determine the longlist. A jury selects the five nominations and in the final round all film-voting members select the winning film. 121 films were submitted for consideration.

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“A House of Dynamite”

“I Swear”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Pillion”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Sirāt”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ten films will advance in the Cinematography category. Members of the Cinematography chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 159 films were submitted for consideration.

“Ballad of a Small Player”

“Bugonia”

“Die My Love”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

COSTUME DESIGN

Ten films will advance in the Costume Design category. Members of the Costume and Makeup & Hair chapters vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 123 films were submitted for consideration.

“Bugonia”

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Nouvelle Vague”

“Nuremberg”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Wicked: For Good”

EDITING

Ten films will advance in the Editing category. Members of the Editing chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 178 films were submitted for consideration.

“28 Years Later”

“Bugonia”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“A House of Dynamite”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Weapons”

MAKE UP & HAIR

Ten films will advance in the Make Up & Hair category. Members of the Costume Design and the Make Up & Hair chapters vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 115 films were submitted for consideration.

“Bugonia”

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Nuremberg”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“The Smashing Machine”

“Wicked: For Good”

ORIGINAL SCORE

Ten films will advance in the Original Score category. Members of the Music chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 112 films were submitted for consideration.

“28 Years Later”

“The Ballad of Wallis Island”

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Nuremberg”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Wicked: For Good”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Ten films will advance in the Production Design category. Members of the Production Design chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 129 films were submitted for consideration.

“Ballad of a Small Player”

“Bugonia”

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Mickey 17”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Wicked: For Good”

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Ten films will advance in the Special Visual Effect category. Members of the SVFX chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 71 films were submitted for consideration.

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“The Lost Bus”

“Mickey 17”

“Superman”

“Tron: Ares”

“Wicked: For Good”

SOUND

Ten films will advance in the Sound category. Members of the Sound chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 149 films were submitted for consideration.

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Bugonia”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“The Lost Bus”

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Warfare”

“Wicked: For Good”

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Six films will advance in the British Short Animation category. The Shorts opt-in chapter and jury vote to determine the longlist and a jury determines the nominations. All film-voting members will vote for the overall winning short animation.

“Brain Space”

“Cardboard”

“Death’s Peak”

“Ovary-Acting”

“Solstice”

“Two Black Boys in Paradise”

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Ten films will advance in the British Short Film category. The Shorts opt-in chapter and jury vote to determine the longlist and a jury determines the nominations. All film-voting members will vote for the overall winning short film.