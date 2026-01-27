BAFTA Film Awards 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ Leads With 14 Nominations

Another day, another awards battle won.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” led all 2026 BAFTA Film Awards nominees, which David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood announced on Tuesday in London.

The British Academy of Film and Television nominated “One Battle After Another” in categories including best film, director for Anderson, leading actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, supporting actor for Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn, supporting actress for Teyana Taylor and adapted screenplay (also for Anderson). Chase Infiniti, snubbed by the Oscars on Jan. 22, made the BAFTA cut for leading actress. (The BAFTA acting categories have six slots to the Oscars’ five.)



When this year’s BAFTA longlists were revealed on Jan. 9, “One Battle After Another” made history with a record 16 spots. The only two categories it didn’t end up being nominated for are costume design and makeup and hair. (Sadly, that means Leo’s bathrobe and man bun will not be fêted.)

“Sinners” was next in line with 13 nominations, including best film, director for Ryan Coogler, lead actor for Michael B. Jordan and supporting actress for Wunmi Mosaku. Coogler and Jordan are first-time nominees. Delroy Lindo was among the longlisted supporting actors who did not advance to the final round.

“Hamnet” and “Marty Supreme” tied for third place with 11 nominations each. As expected, lead actress Jessie Buckley (who has dominated the category all season) was recognized for “Hamnet” — and so was Paul Mescal, frozen out by the Oscars, but welcomed into the BAFTA supporting actor fold. “Marty Supreme” breakout Odessa A’zion scored her first nod, in supporting actress.

Though he’s been a prominent actor in Europe for at least four decades, Stellan Skarsgård landed his first BAFTA nom on Tuesday, for “Sentimental Value,” which racked up eight nods (tying with “Frankenstein”) — including best film, best director (Joachim Trier), leading actress Renate Reinsve, supporting actress Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and film not in the English language. That category matched this year’s Oscar nominees five-for-five.

Five women made the BAFTA longlist of 10 names for director, but in the end, only “Hamnet’s” Chloé Zhao was among the nominated filmmakers. BAFTA’s directing category also has six spots, so other than Yorgos Lanthimos (for “Bugonia”), the remaining names matched Oscar voters’ nominees as well.

Similarly, all five BAFTA best film nominees made the cut for this year’s 10 Best Picture Oscar nominees. Since AMPAS expanded from five to 10 nominees in 2009, only four of the 80 BAFTA best film nominees have failed to receive Oscar nominations. (Those were “The Mauritanian,” “I, Daniel Blake,” “Carol” and “Drive.”) In the 19 categories the Oscars and BAFTAs have in common, about 75% of the BAFTA nominees match Oscar noms, with a slightly lower success rate in the acting categories.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, the 2026 BAFTA ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 22. Streaming availability in the U.S. and Canada is TBD. The complete list of 2026 BAFTA film award nominees are below (and also on the BAFTA site.)

2026 BAFTA Film Awards Nominees

BEST FILM

“Hamnet,” Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes

“Marty Supreme,” Timothée Chalamet, Anthony Katagas, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

“One Battle After Another,” Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson

“Sentimental Value,” Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

“Sinners,” Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ryan Coogler

BEST DIRECTOR

“Bugonia,” Yorgos Lanthimos

“Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao

“Marty Supreme,” Josh Safdie

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“Sentimental Value,” Joachim Trier

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler



LEADING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

LEADING ACTOR

Robert Aramayo, “I Swear”

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Odessa A’zion, “Marty Supreme”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Carey Mulligan, “The Ballad of Wallis Island”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Emily Watson, “Hamnet”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Peter Mullan, “I Swear”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“28 Years Later,” Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Alex Garland

“The Ballad of Wallis Island,” James Griffiths, Rupert Majendie, Tom Basden, Tim Key

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” Michael Morris, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan

“Die My Love,” Lynne Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Cirrocchi, Andrea Calderwood, Enda Walsh, Alice Birch

“H Is for Hawk,” Philippa Lowthorpe, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Emma Donoghue

“Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Speilberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell

“I Swear,” Kirk Jones, Georgia Bayliff, Piers Tempest

“Mr. Burton,” Marc Evans, Ed Talfan, Josh Hyams, Hannah Thomas, Trevor Matthews, Tom Bullough

“Pillion,” Harry Lighton, Emma Norton, Lee Groombridge, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe

“Steve,” Tim Mielants, Alan Moloney, Cillian Murphy, Max Porter

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

“The Ceremony,” Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)

“My Father’s Shadow,” Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer)

“Pillion,” Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)

“A Want in Her,” Myrid Carten (Director)

“Wasteman,” Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Ballad of Wallis Island,” Tom Basden and Tim Key

“Bugonia,” Will Tracy

“Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“Pillion,” Harry Lighton

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“I Swear,” Kirk Jones

“Marty Supreme,” Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

“The Secret Agent,” Kleber Mendonça Filho

“Sentimental Value,” Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM

“Arco,” Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman

“Boong,” Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani

“Lilo & Stitch,” Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich

“Zootropolis 2,” Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“It Was Just an Accident,” Jafar Panahi, Philippe Martin

“The Secret Agent,” Kleber Mendonça Filho, Emilie Lesclaux

“Sentimental Value,” Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

“Sirât,” Oliver Laxe, Domingo Corral

“The Voice of Hind Rajab,” Kaouther Ben Hania, Nadim Cheikhrouha

COSTUME DESIGN

“Frankenstein,” Kate Hawley

“Hamnet,” Malgosia Turzanska

“Marty Supreme,” Miyako Bellizzi

“Sinners,” Ruth E. Carter

“Wicked: For Good,” Paul Tazewell

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon

“F1,” Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington

“Frankenstein,” Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell

“How to Train Your Dragon,” Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer

“The Lost Bus,” Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti

DOCUMENTARY

“2,000 Meters to Andriivka,” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath

“Apocalypse in the Tropics,” Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino

“Cover-Up,” Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin,” David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková

“The Perfect Neighbor,” Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee



ANIMATED FILM

“Elio,” Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm

“Little Amélie,” Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, Edwina Liard, Claire Le Combe, Henri Magalon

“Zootropolis 2,” Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

CASTING

“I Swear,” Lauren Evans

“Marty Supreme,” Jennifer Venditti

“One Battle After Another,” Cassandra Kulukundis

“Sentimental Value,” Yngvill Kolset Haga and Avy Kaufman

“Sinners,” Francine Maisler



CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Frankenstein,” Dan Laustsen

“Marty Supreme,” Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another,” Michael Bauman

“Sinners,” Autumn Durald Arkapaw

“Train Dreams,” Adolpho Veloso



EDITING

“F1,” Stephen Mirrione

“A House of Dynamite,” Kirk Baxter

“Marty Supreme,” Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

“One Battle After Another,” Andy Jurgensen

“Sinners,” Michael P. Shawver

MAKE UP & HAIR

“Frankenstein,” Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many

“Hamnet,” Nicole Stafford

“Marty Supreme,” Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine

“Sinners,” Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine

“Wicked: For Good,” Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth



ORIGINAL SCORE

“Bugonia,” Jerskin Fendrix

“Frankenstein,” Alexandre Desplat

“Hamnet,” Max Richter

“One Battle After Another,” Jonny Greenwood

“Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson



PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Frankenstein,” Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

“Hamnet,” Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

“Marty Supreme,” Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

“One Battle After Another,” Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

“Sinners,” Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne



SOUND

“F1,” Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta

“Frankenstein,” Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem

“One Battle Afte Another,” Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor

“Sinners,” Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco

“Warfare,” Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“Cardboard,” J.P. Vine, Michaela Manas Malina

“Solstice,” Luke Angus

“Two Black Boys in Paradise,” Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“Magid/Zafar,” Luis Hindman, Sufiyaan Salam, Aidan Robert Brooks

“Nostalgie,” Kathryn Ferguson, Stacey Gregg, Marc Robinson, Kath Mattock

“Terence,” Edem Kelman, Noah Reich

“This Is Endometriosis,” Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright

“Welcome Home Freckles,” Huiju Park, Nathan Hendren



EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling