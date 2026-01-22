10 Biggest Oscar Snubs and Surprises: Delroy Lindo, No Love for ‘Wicked’ and More

Happy Oscar Noms Morning to all who celebrate! And props to the disappointed almost-nominees, who take on the unfortunate role of proving, once again, that there are no sure bets in Oscar predicting.

Here are the most notable inclusions and omissions among this year’s crop. See the full list of Oscar nominations here.

Snub: “Wicked: For Good” Shut Out

Ariana Grande in “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

In a surprise turn after recognizing “Wicked” in 10 nominations across the board at the 2025 honors, the Academy thoroughly rejected its sequel, “Wicked: For Good.” It was an expected contender in Best Song and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande.

Surprise: Delroy Lindo

Delroy Lindo (Jeff Vespa for TheWrap)

The beloved veteran actor was great in “Sinners,” but had not received a Golden Globe or Actor (formerly SAG) nomination for his performance. In the end, he aced out Paul Mescal (“Hamnet”) as a member of the historic “Sinners” sweep, which racked up a record 16 nominations.

Snub: Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal in “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

The 29-year-old “Hamnet” actor was widely expected to become the first actor ever nominated for playing William Shakespeare on screen. It was “not to be,” as the Bard might say.

Surprise: “F1”

Experts were waiting for Jafar Panahi’s “It Was Just an Accident” to become the latest Palme d’Or winner to be recognized for Best Picture, following “Parasite,” “Anatomy of a Fall” and “Anora.” While the acclaimed drama did make the original screenplay and international feature list (representing France, though it was made in secret in Iran), it failed to crack the top prize, allowing “F1” to sneak in and earn Joseph Kosinksi, who produced in addition to directing the high-octane racing flick, his first Best Picture nomination.

Snub: Chase Infiniti

Regina Hall (in reflection) with Chase Infiniti in “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Though “One Battle After Another” earned 13 nominations, they didn’t include this Best Actress contender. One wonders, as with Paul Mescal, if there was a case of category confusion that led to Infiniti not tallying enough votes in the lead category.

Snub: Guillermo del Toro

The 2017 Best Director winner for “The Shape of Water” was locked out of the category this year for his years-in-the-making “Frankenstein,” making room for Joachim Trier, for “Sentimental Value” or, depending on where you placed your bets, Josh Safdie, for “Marty Supreme.” Del Toro did earn a Best Picture nod as one of the producers of “Frankenstein.”

Snub: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The Grammy winner was widely expected to earn her first nomination in the Best Song category. But “Dream as One,” the end credits tune from “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” didn’t make Oscar’s playlist.

Surprise: “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!

Cyrus’s snub in the Best Original Song category was compounded by the inclusion of this song, composed by English musician Nicholas Pike, written for a little-seen Italian documentary about opera singers living in a retirement community.

Surprise: “Avatar: Fire and Ash” in Best Costume Design

Though it received the fewest nominations of the three “Avatar” films,” the franchise scored its first recogniation in this cateogry. Deborah L. Scott, a winner in 1998 for James Cameron’s “Titanic,” nabbed the spot over previous winners such as Paul Tazewell (“Wicked: For Good”) and Colleen Atwood (“Kiss of the Spider Woman”).

Snub: “No Other Choice”

“No Other Choice” (Venice Film Festival)

Oscar voters have shown a resistance to South Korea’s Park Chan-wook (“Oldboy,” “The Handmaiden,” “Decision to Leave”) in the past. His latest crime comedy was expected to be a contender for Best International Feature, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture, especially after a strong showing at the Golden Globes. But the wait goes on.