‘Sinners’ Breaks Oscar Record With 16 Nominations (Complete List)

It’s a bright morning for “Sinners.”

Ryan Coogler’s drama set in the Mississippi Delta made it into the history books on Thursday, racking up 16 Oscar nominations, easily beating the record of 14 originally set by “All About Eve” and tied by “Titanic” and “La La Land.”

Prognosticators (including Steve Pond) cautiously expected “Sinners” to beat the record with 15, thanks to the new Achievement in Casting category. But it did one better when Delroy Lindo scooped up a Supporting Actor nod, edging out Paul Mescal, who was widely considered a shoo-in for his turn as William Shakespeare in “Hamnet.” “Sinners” was nominated for best picture and the Academy finally stopped snubbing Ryan Coogler, who earned his first nod for directing, and Michael B. Jordan, now a Best Actor nominee.

Coming in second place is Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” with 13 nominations that include picture, director, supporting actor (two), supporting actress, adapted screenplay, original score, editing and casting. However, Chase Infiniti, the breakout star who plays Leonardo DiCaprio’s daughter, was snubbed, opening up a spot for Kate Hudson in “Song Sung Blue.”

Tied for third place are “Frankenstein,” “Marty Supreme” and “Sentimental Value,” all best picture nominees. Both Josh Safdie and Joachim Trier earned spots in the directing category, but in one of the morning’s surprises, “Frankenstein” maestro Guillermo del Toro did not.

Trier’s “Sentimental Value” did better than expected when both Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas made the cut for supporting actress. As expected, Stellan Skarsgård made history as the first supporting actor from an international film to be nominated, and the film was also one of the five nominees for international feature (from Norway), which was rounded out by Brazil’s “The Secret Agent,” France’s “It Was Just an Accident,” Spain’s “Sirât” and Tunisia’s “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” the only one not distributed by Neon.

Also for the history books: All four acting categories have a nominee from an international feature, an Oscars landmark. “Sentimental Value” co-stars Renate Reinsve and Ibsdotter Lilleaas are the first actors to be nominated for a film in Norwegian (Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann received two nominations in the 1970s, but both were for films in Swedish); and “The Secret Agent” star Wagner Moura is the first Brazilian to be nominated for lead actor.

Not to be forgotten is “Hamnet,” which finished the morning in fourth place, scooping up eight nominations, including picture, adapted screenplay, lead actress for Jessie Buckley and director for former winner Chloé Zhao, who is now the second woman to be twice nominated in the category, after Jane Campion.

It was, alas, a rather bleak morning for “Wicked: For Good,” which the Academy froze out entirely after rewarding Part 1 with 10 nods in 2025. Fanning took the supporting actress spot many predicted would go to Ariana Grande, “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!” edged out “Girl in the Bubble” for original song and “Avatar: Fire and Ash” costume designer Deborah L. Scott beat last year’s winner, Paul Tazewell.

Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman read the names of nominees for the 98th Academy Awards, which take place Sunday, March 15. More than 10,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences were eligible to cast ballots in the nominating round, with voting taking place between Jan. 12-16. All members are able to vote for Best Picture, with the other categories largely in the hands of the members of each branch.

The complete list of nominees is below.

Nominees for the 98th Academy Awards

Picture

“Bugonia”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Directing

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Animated Feature

“Arco”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2”

International Feature

Brazil, “The Secret Agent”

France, “It Was Just an Accident”

Norway, “Sentimental Value”

Spain, “Sirât”

Tunisia, “The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Documentary Feature Film

“The Alabama Solution”

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Cutting Through Rocks”

“Mr Nobody Against Putin”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Documentary Short Film

“All the Empty Rooms”

“Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

“Children No More: ‘Were and Are Gone’”

“The Devil Is Busy”

“Perfectly a Strangeness”

Animated Short Film

“The Butterfly”

“Forever Green”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

“Retirement Plan”

“The Three Sisters”

Live Action Short Film

“Butcher’s Stain”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“The Singers”

“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Adapted Screenplay

“Bugonia,” Will Tracy

“Frankenstein,” Guillermo del Toro

“Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“Train Dreams,” Clint Bentley, Craig Kwedar

Original Screenplay

“Blue Moon,” Robert Kaplow

“It Was Just an Accident,” Jafar Panahi

“Marty Supreme,” Josh Safdie, Ronald Bronstein

“Sentimental Value,” Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler

Original Song

“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

“I Lied to You” from “Sinners”

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!”

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

Original Score

“Bugonia,” Jerskin Fendrix

“Frankenstein,” Alexandre Desplat

“Hamnet,” Max Richter

“One Battle After Another,” Jonny Greenwood

“Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson

Film Editing

“F1,” Stephen Mirrione

“Marty Supreme,” Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdi

“One Battle After Another,” Andy Jurgensen

“Sentimental Value,” Oliver Bugge Coutté

“Sinners,” Michael P. Shawver

Production Design

“Frankenstein,” Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

“Hamnet,” Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

“Marty Supreme,” Jack Fisk, Adam WIllis

“One Battle After Another,” Florencia Martin

“Sinners,” Hannah Beachler

Casting

“Hamnet,” Nina Gold

“Marty Supreme,” Jennifer Venditti

“One Battle After Another,” Cassandra Kulukundis

“The Secret Agent,” Gabriel Domingues

“Sinners,” Francine Maisler

Cinematography

“Frankenstein,” Dan Lausten

“Marty Supreme,” Darius Khondji

“One Battle After Another,” Michael Bauman

“Sinners,” Autumn Durald Arkapaw

“Train Dreams,” Adolpho Veloso

Costume Design

“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Deborah L. Scott

“Frankenstein,” Kate Hawley

“Hamnet,” Malgosia Turzanska

“Marty Supreme,” Miyako Bellizzi

“Sinners,” Ruth E. Carter

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Frankenstein,” Mike Hill, Cliona Furey, Jordan Samuel

“Kokuho,” Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

“Sinners,” Siân Richards and Shunika Terry-Jennings

“The Smashing Machine,” Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

“The Ugly Stepsister,” Anne Catherine Sauerberg, Thomas Foldberg

Sound

“F1,” Gareth John, Al Nelson, Juan Peralta, Gary A. Rizzo, Gwendowlyn Yates Whittle

“Frankenstein,” Greg Chapman, Christian Cooke, Nelson Ferreira, Nathan Robitaile, Brad Zoern

“One Battle After Another” (Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor

“Sinners,” Benny Burt, Steve Boeddeker, David V. Butler, Felipe Pacheco, Chris Welcker

“Sirât,” Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Visual Effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett

“F1,” Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington, Keith Dawson

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“The Lost Bus,” Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. McLaughlin

“Sinners,” Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean