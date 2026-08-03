‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Scores Biggest Domestic Box Office Opening in History With $360 Million, Beating ‘Avengers: Endgame’

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It’s official: Sony/Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has now earned the highest opening weekend in domestic box office history with $360 million, topping the $357 million opening earned in 2019 by fellow MCU film “Avengers: Endgame.”

When “Endgame” was released, it had cleared the previous domestic opening record set by predecessor “Avengers: Infinity War” by $100 million, reaching heights that many in exhibition thought would never be reached again.

But the longtime love for Spider-Man has been further boosted over the past decade by lead star Tom Holland, whose previous “Spider-Man” film “No Way Home” opened to $260 million domestic amidst a COVID-19 variant surge in December 2021. After that film ended with Peter Parker stuck in an uncertain future, hundreds of millions of moviegoers have turned out five years later to see the next chapter of his story.

“360 million thank-yous to all the filmmakers, actors, producers, and to my colleagues at Sony, who created such a fantastic film and an exceptional marketing and distribution campaign. Records are made to be broken, but we will take great pride in this one, for as long as we hold it,” said Tom Rothman, Chairman/CEO of Sony Pictures motion picture group.

“Congratulations and thank you to Tom Rothman and the entire Motion Picture Group, the extraordinary creative leadership of director Destin Daniel Cretton and producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, and to Tom Holland for bringing new depth to Spider-Man,” added SPE Chairman/CEO Ravi Ahuja. “Results like this are only possible when our creators and studio have the confidence to find new dimensions with iconic IP through bold creative choices, world-class marketing and distribution, and outstanding execution.”

Globally, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” earned an opening weekend of $932 million, second highest behind the $1.22 billion opening of “Endgame.” With excellent audience scores across the board, it is well on its way to becoming the eighth film in history to reach $2 billion worldwide.

More to come…